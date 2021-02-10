Waseca school officials are looking at ways to bring seventh- through 12th-graders back to the classroom now that COVID-19 cases have stabilized in the school district, according to Superintendent Eric Hudspith.
Hudspith told the Waseca School Board Feb. 4 that COVID-19 numbers have stabilized and are no longer climbing in the county since returning from winter break. Extracurricular activities started on Jan. 4 and the numbers have stayed stable since elementary students returned to in-person classes four days a week.
At the Waseca Junior Senior High School, students have moved into synchronous learning as a way to transition back to a more typical school day. Synchronous learning is when students are online during their class period to learn virtually live and stay connected during the class time, but not all classes require students to do so.
Now, Hudspith said, the administration is looking to bring back students in seventh through 12th grade in phases. He said the seventh, eighth and 12th grade students could potentially return to in-person learning four days a week as soon as Feb. 16 and the students in ninth, 10th and 11th grade could be back by March 2 four days a week.
The administration wants to get the younger grades back in school and Hudspith said a lot of the seniors have already been coming to school for classes, which is why they are a part of the first group.
Students in seventh through 12th grade have been in the hybrid learning model since Jan. 11.
The plan is to bring back three grades at a time to allow for better spacing between students and hopefully make the transition smoother. Once all grades are back at WJSHS, Hudspith said there is no guarantee that six feet of social distancing will happen at all times and that lunch time will be a challenge space-wise.
A final outline of the plan to bring back more students to in-person will be communicated with families this week.