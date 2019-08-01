Waseca Rotary had a special guest on July 25.
Retired Associate Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court Paul Anderson made an appearance at rotary and gave a review/take on the Mueller Report.
“I’m glad to be here. Our society survives on vibrant civic sites, and Rotary is one of those civic sites, and it’s just shown today by your willingness to invest in the young student…,” Anderson said. “…Waseca has a particularly fond spot in my heart. In 2008 I spoke to your club… What Waseca did was put in context a series of events that made me happy to have been raised to have an open mind.”
Rotarian and attorney William Hoversten invited guest Anderson to speak to the club.
“I asked Justice Anderson to speak at the Rotary meeting, because he has always been a voice of reason who considers both sides of any issue and is willing to travel out-state and keep us informed about issues important to the Minnesota Supreme Court and, now that he is retired, his personal views on important issues in our society,” Hoversten said in an email. “I have known Justice Anderson through my work with the Minnesota State Bar Association and the Commission on Judicial Selection.”
Anderson spent over two decades as an appellate judge interpreting constitutions, both federal and state.
“Bill told me to keep it as non-political as possible, and I will attempt to do so as much as I can,” Anderson said of his speech.
Since Anderson spent many years interpreting the constitutions he stated that it offends him that President Donald Trump asserts that he is above the Constitution and is allowed to do whatever he wants as the President. After Anderson shared his view of President Trump, he shared his takeaways from the Mueller Report which he said was directly related to Trump being above the Constitution.
“Justice Anderson has been a public servant for the State of Minnesota for many years and he continues that service in his retirement,” Hoversten said. “We all need to thank him for that and for his message of civility and reason.”
Mueller Report
Anderson spoke on the Mueller Report and the testimony recently given to congress. Robert Mueller is the former special counsel for the Department of Justice and former director of the FBI. Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. Recently Mueller gave a testimony on his findings to congress.
Anderson listened on tape to the entire Mueller Report and shared two main takeaways from it with the Waseca Rotary club.
The first takeaway he shared was that there was Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Mueller. Anderson stated that it continues today, so much so that he believes the electoral system is in jeopardy. He went on to say that Russia is not only involved in the United States electoral system but insisted that it was a war on democracies across the world.
Anderson made the point that Russian influence can be seen in French, German and British elections along with Ukraine and East European countries. Anderson made a point that citizens of the country need to remember that voting is a fundamental right that not all countries offer or allow.
He went on to say that the right to speak and the right to be heard are both voting.
“We Americans have to pay attention to what’s happening because our whole way of life is under concerted attack,” Anderson said. “This is serious, whether you are democrat, republican or independent, you have to defend it. Democracy is under attack across the world and we need to protect it.”
The second takeaway Anderson shared was that, contrary to assertions by Trump, the report did not exculpate him from wrongdoing.
“We need to respond to the alarm bells; there is continuing involvement with the Russians,” Anderson said.
Understanding the Mueller Report
Anderson stated that, in his opinion, in order to understand the Mueller Report someone must understand the role of an independent counsel, special counsel and sometimes a special prosecutor.
He stated in his speech that there is a long history going back at least as far as President Ulysses S. Grant and that there have been many attempts to remove presidents in the past. He also stated that understanding the report involves every present power struggle between the Executive, Legislative and sometimes the Judicial branches of the government.
“I am of this position, because of where I come from, I spent two decades defending the constitution because that’s what we live by,” Anderson said. “It offended me and it offends me greatly when someone disregards the constitution. So when the president says the constitution allows me to do whatever I want to do that is not the way we are.”
At the end of his speech, Anderson recommended that people at least read the executive summary of the report.
“My thoughts about his presentation are that his message about toning down the political rhetoric and working together to address the outside intervention in our election process is all critically important at this time,” Hoversten said. “I thought he gave some good background information about some of the personalities identified in the Mueller Report and that is helpful to evaluating the contents.”