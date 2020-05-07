Every summer the Waseca Water Park is a feature place for kids and families to spend their time on warm days, though this summer it will be empty.
The Waseca Water Park will not open for the 2020 summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety concerns.
A normal season for the water park is from the end of May to the beginning of September around Labor Day.
In the press release posted on Wednesday, May 6 it read, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been determined to be unsafe to the community to open the Water Park. We hope to continue to flatten the curve and keep the residents of Waseca safe. We look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”