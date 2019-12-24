WASECA — A Waseca resident was arrested after he allegedly was caught selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant.
Noah John Geerdes, 30, of Waseca is charged with a second-degree drug sale charge.
On April 10 a Confidential Reliable Informant (CRI) worked with an agent from the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) to catch Geerdes, who allegedly was selling methamphetamine in Waseca.
According to the report written by the SCDIU agent, the CRI agent had been in communication with Geerdes who was willing to sell a ½ ounce of methamphetamine for $420 with a meet location set to be by the south Casey’s in Waseca.
Prior to the meet up between Geerdes and the CRI the SCDIU agent and the CRI met to discuss the plan. The CRI was given a covert video recording device and digital audio transmitter for during the transaction.
Around 3 p.m. on April 10 Geerdes and the CRI meet briefly, with SCDIU agents watching at all times, to complete the sale of what the CRI believed to be methamphetamine.
After the sale the CRI met with the SCDIU agent in a van where they checked the baggie that they reportedly believe was methamphetamine.