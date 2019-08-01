A reportedly homeless woman is charged with two counts of alleged check forgery and possession or sale of stolen property.
Lisa Tarango, 38, allegedly cashed a stolen check of an Owatonna resident on July 12. The check was made out to Tarango with her signature on it and she provided a driver's license.
That same day, a few hours later, the owner of the stolen check called to report the stolen check and stated they had filed a police report on it in Owatonna.
Around July 18, an officer was dispatched to Roundbank of Waseca regarding check forgery. Allegedly the check was stolen out of the person's mailbox and “washed”. When the officer looked a the check closer he reportedly could see old pen markings from what the check was originally made out for with Tarango over the top.
Video surveillance of Tarango was given to the police who were then able to compare the still images from the footage to her Facebook page and they were found to look similar. The images were shared with the Owatonna Police Department, which was also investigating the case, and on July 19, the Owatonna officer involved was able to confirm the identity as Tarango.
A warrant was allegedly requested, because Tarango is homeless with no known permanent address to serve a summons.
Unknown residence
A person of an unknown location is also charged with two counts of check forgery in a separate incident.
Zamora Annabelle Lee Mist Slagle, 18, has been charged with allegedly trying to pass stolen checks.
An officer was called to United Prairie Bank about stolen checks from residents in Owatonna. Three checks were allegedly stolen out of their mailbox, which they reported to the Owatonna Police Department.
When Slagle reportedly attempted to cash the stolen check, presenting a Texas ID, she was denied because it had been altered and the bank held the check.
The bank provided color photos of Slagle in the bank. The Waseca officer contacted the Owatonna officer to inform them of the case and they were able to find a contact with Slagle, which they did.
Slagle was allegedly with another female and staying at a hotel in Owatonna, but is believed that she does not live in the area. Her whereabouts are unknown.