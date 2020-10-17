If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Leroy McClelland: My top priority is to provide our district with the representation at the capital we have been lacking regarding local issues. I got into this race after Southbend had flooding issues. On behalf of Southbend, I was tasked with reaching out to our legislators for funding for flood study. I contacted Sen. Rosen and Rep. Munson. Sen. Rosen got back to me scheduled a hearing about flood studies for Southbend, Madelia and Waterville. The funding was passed in Senate it died in the house, Rep Munson never returned a call or email. I contacted the local DFL to find out who was running against Rep. Munson and was told no one. So, I reluctantly decided to run, because representing our district is an important job and we need someone who will make the local needs of the district their top priority. If Rep. Munson would have called me back, I would not be running.
Rural infrastructure funding, expanding internet and broadband to out state. Working on solutions to lower cost of healthcare in the state.
Jeremy Munson: My top priorities continue to be reopening Minnesota, bringing more transparency and accountability to the government, and lowering healthcare costs.
I ran for office to lower the cost of healthcare, which will decrease only if patients are empowered to shop and healthcare costs are transparent. I already championed legislation to bring price transparency to pharmaceuticals and the top ten doctor procedures, to allow pharmacists to offer patients the lower cash price if they had a deductible, and to expose kickbacks within the pharmaceutical supply chain. I will continue to fight for full price transparency and to lower the cost of healthcare by empowering patients through my “Patient Right to shop Act.”
I authored a bill banning legislators from working for lobbying firms and this should be a bipartisan effort (sadly, this is currently a problem). I also support voting for each bill individually instead of unconstitutional, multi-subject omnibus bills.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021 with a looming shortfall due to the financial impact of COVID-19. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
LM: With the looming budget shortfall now more than any time we people in office that are not partisan and or willing to work across all party and ideological lines to find creative solutions to balance the budget and maintain the quality of state services. Every department and agency will have to find creative ways to cut, reduce duplication, waste, fraud or abuse if present. I would reach out to the line works the folks in the trenches, they know where efficiencies and savings can be found. They are a resource that are sometimes overlooked, we cannot afford to overlook and reject any creative ideas.
JM: I will not raise taxes. Minnesota is already losing jobs and taxpayers fleeing to neighboring states. Health and Human Services make up 42% of our state’s budget and it is dramatically increasing each year. Reducing healthcare costs is vital to individual families, as well as the state’s budget. The State has been focused on shifting taxpayer money around to subsidize insurance premiums without actually addressing the underlying cost of care, which is essential if we are to fix our enormous budget deficit without raising taxes.
So quickly the legislature has forgotten the near-weekly news stories of waste, fraud, and abuse in DHS. We also need to stop encouraging agencies to frivolously spend money at the end of the fiscal year in order to maintain their high budget the following year. We must reduce healthcare costs, and stop waste and fraud within our government programs.
COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
LM: This pandemic has revealed deficiencies in our educational delivery, and for those students that were already disadvantaged covid has been multiplied. I saw way too many kids having leave their homes to access internet to complete distance learning. I don’t have any answers, but I will listen to parents, teachers, principles’ and students to find a solution. I believe education should be a priority, every dollar spent on educating a child returns something like $4. I would rather invest pennies on the dollar now than tens of thousands of dollars in the correction department after we have failed these kids.
JM: This experience highlighted the importance of in-person classes and teachers. Distance learning, mandated by the Governor, widened the achievement gap considerably, especially along socioeconomic lines and for students with special needs. Truancy and education standards for all students were redefined and more child abuse went unreported. Data will likely show communities which did not close schools in the fall will not have widened these gaps and caused as much damage to their economies. Single parent households, dual income families, and supply chains have also suffered as a result of distance learning and hybrid models.
The best practice is to make the decision to close schools a local one - not mandated by a single order from one man. One size fits all approaches do not work - each family, school and community face different challenges. We must recognize the innovation and collective knowledge of local parents, teachers, staff and communities.
Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
LM: I personally know over 100 people that want to retire but can’t afford too because of healthcare, so they stay until they reach Medicare eligible. I support a plan that would let people buy into Medicare or a state program at an earlier age say 57. This would be a job creator opening well-paid position throughout the economy.
JM: Current government-run healthcare programs underpay rural hospitals and rely on private insurance and cash patients to make up the difference, making such programs unsustainable on a larger scale without closing hospitals or limiting care. Government-run programs refuse to negotiate lower costs with pharmaceutical companies, because the political system is beholden to lobbyists and special interest groups.
We cannot address insurance costs without addressing healthcare costs. The solution to lowering healthcare costs is empowering patients through full price transparency and allowing patients to select providers, instead of insurance dictating.
I chief authored the “Patient Right to Shop Act,” which allows patients to shop outside their network based on price and quality, then earn 50% of any savings. The other 50% is used to lower everyone’s costs. My legislation is projected to save Minnesota tens of millions in the first year alone, and similar legislation lowered healthcare costs in other states.
Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
LM: I was talking with a friend of mine whom is local police office about this subject, his response was "Leroy, I don’t want bad police officers anymore than you want bad power plant workers." The problem we have policing, social justice, and the criminal justice system did not start this year. These problems have been with us for a very long time and expecting just the passage of legislation will change this is overly simplistic. Therefore, we need a nonpartisan approach; we must get out of our silo’s and work together towards solutions. Police officers like my friend and those protesting have more they agree with then disagree, unfortunately we are not talking or more importantly listening to each other.
JM: The law that passed was a knee jerk reaction to a politically charged situation. Certainly, bad apples need to be weeded out, but we should not allow a few bad apples to reflect on the entire force.
I do not support defunding the police, and a one size fits all approach to government rarely benefits rural Minnesota. Police reform is not an exception. Law enforcement in rural Minnesota is not facing the same challenges as departments in the metro. This is why, after talking to police chiefs in our district, I continue to support local control.
Many of the reforms in HF1 are unfunded mandates on our small communities and take more policing hours off the streets to comply with more regulations. I am concerned with how these new mandates will affect city budgets and discourage people from entering law enforcement. Recruitment is already more difficult for many rural towns.