Running a restaurant is chaotic enough but trying to do so in the midst of a global pandemic and a staccato shutdown caused additional worries.
But the Boat House Grill and Bar did what it has always done: served the community and the community served the Boat House in return.
Last March saw Gov. Tim Walz order the closure of bars and restaurants as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and while establishment owners made adjustments, it wasn’t easy. But the Waseca community helped ease the loss of in-person business.
Early into the shutdown, Boat House owners Del and Amber Olivas started having people purchase gift cards in the hundreds of dollars for the Olivas to use to feed people in the community who might need a meal. Del said around a couple dozen people in Waseca ended up donating money for gift cards.
While the community helped the Boat House, the restaurant went out of its way to feed the community. At Easter last year, the Boat House prepared meals for emergency room workers at the hospital since they couldn’t leave during their shifts.
The community helped keep the restaurant and its employees afloat during the pandemic by ordering food for delivery when people couldn’t dine in. The Boat House has always delivered since Amber’s parents took over the restaurant in 2006, but that side of the business saw a huge uptick and helped reduce losses.
“Our delivery business has been at least five times what it was before,” Del said. “It’s phenomenal. It still doesn’t get us back to 100% because we’re still at 50% dining but this year is already pacing to be better than last year.”
Del estimates it could have declined by 50% last year without the delivery service. But with it and its growth, the Olivas only saw a 20% decrease overall.
“If it was 50% we probably wouldn’t have been open,” Del said.
Instead, the Boat House added six employees during the pandemic. Four work in the kitchen and two help with deliveries on the weekends.
Del said he does 80% of the deliveries for the restaurant and those he’s delivered to have given generous tips, which he’s handed back to employees.
The delivery side picks up a handful of new customers each week, Del said. Many have just discovered the Boat House provides delivery and the Olivas have promoted it more recently through social media posts.
Not only have the Olivas fed the community, they’ve sought to feed their employees. Often during the early days of the pandemic they put out a call to employees that they’d have food at the restaurant. At least once a week Del and Amber bought food for the staff from local restaurants to also help others in the service industry.
“A lot of times, we’d get done with a shift and we’d all sit down as a family,” Amber said. “We’d make sure to order the family meals from different places.”
With many long-time employees, the Boat House certainly has a family feel, even though it might be dysfunctional at times, Amber said.
People in the community appreciated what the Boat House employees did to keep serving food and one person in particular made Christmas a little better for the employees. A regular diner came into the restaurant shortly before Christmas time and gave each employee a $200 bonus. The restaurant had 22 employees at the time.
“My staff appreciated it,” Del said. “Random things like that have been happening a lot.”
Del and Amber had to lay off 80% of their staff when the pandemic hit and those employees earned unemployment to help offset the loss of income. The Olivas also received Paycheck Protection Program money in both rounds to help keep them afloat during the shutdowns.
The PPP money helped the Olivas bring back employees over time and give employees a bit of a bonus.
Vendors also understood the situation businesses faced and extended credit to the Olivas and many others during the shutdowns.
Innovation time
Perhaps one good thing that came from the shutdowns was the opportunity to try new things on the menu. Once the shutdown hit, food distributors faced the stark reality of having too much product. It resulted in massive discounts to establishments, Amber said.
“We added a bourbon chicken and shrimp, ran it as a special and it skyrocketed,” she said. “It’s one of our main specials now.”
They also added crab cakes, Asian-wrapped shrimp and new wings to the menu as they continued to innovate.
Employee health
Like many places, the Boat House also had to deal with COVID-19 illnesses. Del and Amber said they had five employees out of 27 contract the virus but they didn’t contract it from the restaurant. They haven’t had a reported illness since the early days of the pandemic.
Continued community support
The Boat House has continued to support the organizations it has in the past, like the Waseca Hockey Association and Waseca Wrestling Club. With the shutdown, the hockey association lost a significant source of revenue through pull-tab sales. The wrestling club had to cancel its annual tournament last year. The Boat House offered a 10% discount on orders or tabs with that money going to those organizations.
Moving forward
Since Walz reopened restaurants and bars, they had to remain at 50% occupancy until recently. It still puts them in a difficult position, but the Boat House is in the fortunate position where it has two rooms to help raise that number.
The upstairs dining room has an occupancy of around 90 and the same goes for the basement area. It’s still not 100% but it’s better than having a 50% occupancy capacity for the entire building. Plus, the Boat House has outdoor dining available during spring and summer.
“Now because we have to have 50% up here, we have to have an available body that can take groups downstairs,” Amber said. “We had to have way more hands.”
The Olivas have worked with Waseca County Public Health to make sure they remain in compliance with health guidelines. The Boat House hasn’t had any issues getting into compliance, but one thing that remains closed is the salad bar. The Olivas did get the green light to reopen it but with restrictions. Those restrictions essentially mean they’ll need someone to watch the salad bar and the hoops they have to jump through outweigh the benefit they’d receive from having it open.
Starts and stops
As many restaurant owners, the Olivas have grown frustrated at times with the lack of communication from the Governor’s Office in terms of shutdowns and reopenings. Initially, owners believed last March’s shutdown was to last just a couple of weeks, but Walz extended the shutdown to June. Then in mid-November he shut things down again before reopening restaurants and bars to 50% capacity Jan. 13.
“We got to a little bit of a point during this second one where they shut us down, it was kind of like, seriously?” Amber said.
With the recent reopening, Amber felt a little more notice would’ve helped.
“To me, personally, I don’t feel like there’s enough communication. They make the steps, now you can open the next day. We’re not ready for that. We need to be more involved as far as here’s what’s coming.”
Then there’s the vaccine rollout the service industry has to endure. Food service workers reside in the Priority 1b-tier 3 category, after people 65 and older, child care and school workers, people with underlying health conditions and food processing workers.
Service industry workers face a high level of exposure and have continued to work following shutdowns in spite of the risks.
Business is up
Despite all the adversity, business is good at the Boat House. Del panicked every day last March when the shutdown took place because that’s already typically a slow time of the year for the restaurant.
This year, however, the numbers look far better.
“We’re doing business like it was summer right now,” Del said. “It’s not letting up.”