Waseca School Board elected three members to the board during Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents Julie Anderson and Edita Mansfield were re-elected to the Waseca School board with Grant Scheffert joining the board. Incumbent Aaron Skogen didn’t file for re-election.
Anderson came in with 29% or 3,773 votes, Scheffert came in with 28.6% or 3,721 votes, Mansfield came in with 21.3% or 2,770 votes and Robert Dickerson came in with 20.2% or 2,631 votes. There were 114 write-in candidates, or about 0.88% of the vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Anderson is chair of the school board, a position she has held since the start of 2019. She was elected to the school board in the 2016 election and participates in other committees associated with the board.
“I think my top priorities are to follow through with our current five-year Strategic Plan and also make sure we set the stage for our next five-year plan,” Anderson said in a previous WCN article. “I also feel that strong communication between the district and our school community continues to be important. The board has been sharing our meetings on Facebook Live since the beginning of this pandemic and I think it’s been a great tool to connect more closely with our school community. Our superintendent has been sending out regular updates to families through our messaging system and I look forward to these as well as his regular updates to the board. Education is a constantly changing entity and the more we communicate what is going on in our district or in our buildings, the better our relationship will be with our students, our staff, and our families.”
Mansfield joined the board after two former members, Randy Zimmermann and Koni Hudack, stepped down in 2019. The board appointed her to finish out the remainder of the term.
“My goal is to prepare the kids for the next step, to be successful in whichever path they decide to go after high school, either college, trades, military service or work force,” Mansfield said in a previous WCN article. “The intermittent goal is to get the kids back to school. Our educational system is based on being in person. Currently, so many children are suffering from the lack of being in class, lack of organized and formal education. The classroom experience and interaction are part of an integral education for our children. I feel this is what is missing by online learning even though we improved the process tremendously since last spring.”
Mansfield narrowly beat out Dickerson to continue serving on the school board. A new addition to the board is Scheffert, a Waseca high school graduate, who is a senior systems administrator at Saint-Gobain, electrochromic glass manufacturer in Faribault.
“My goal is to make regular visits to each school to talk to the administration and staff,” Scheffert said in a previous WCN article. “This is the best way I can get good information about each school’s successes and challenges. This information will certainly relate to matters that will come before the board, and it is my responsibility to make informed decisions. I also have a commitment to listen to the parents and community members regarding their viewpoints on school district decisions. I will be responsive to questions and concerns that I get from people.”
The newly elected school board members will be seated at a board meeting in the new year when the terms of the incumbents expire on Jan. 1, 2021 and serve four-year terms.