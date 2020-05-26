The Waseca Area Foundation awarded its spring grants through the mail and email this year due to COVID-19.
Every year in the fall and spring the WAF awards grant money to organizations in the area for various programs and support needs.
“There's one thing that is certain in these uncertain times, the power of a community foundation and the endowment funds,” WAF Executive Director Amy Potter said. “Endowment funds never go away and are able to sustain your community when other things may not seem very stable. It's important for the community to understand the generosity of the donors long before our time and into the future, how much this helps stabilize and persevere during uncertain times and certain times. This is really a time to share the power of an endowment.”
Organizations and nonprofits are able to apply for the grants to help support specific programs or initiatives.
This spring WAF awarded a total of $36,372 from the WAF funds and $44,380 from the Rosenau Funds.
Hartley Elementary is one of the recipients of WAF funds that the school will use to allow for upgrades and educational opportunities.
The Hartley Elementary Media Center received $1,000 for media center flexible seating and $1,500 for an author visit.
“We are excited to have received two grants from the foundation this year,” Hartley Media Specialist Gwen Krueger said. “The grants allow us to give our students experiences which they otherwise might not have. We have a wonderful and very active PTO which helps fund our projects but the WAF grants allow us to do even more. We are so grateful for their generosity.”
Another grant was awarded to Journey’s, which is part of the Waseca Area Caregiver Services, for $3,105 from the Barb Penny fund of WAF. This grant money will be used for renovations and security updates. Waseca Area Caregiver Services also received $5,000 for operational costs due to COVID-19.
Waseca Area Caregiver Services gives support to the elderly in the community and the new addition of Journey’s is to give support to young adults ages 18 to 24 coming out of foster care in need.
“I'm very thankful for the support that the WAF has given us and we look forward to having a positive impact on the community for everyone,” Waseca Area Caregiver Services Executive Director Kelly Boeddeker said.
Grant funds were awarded to numerous organizations around the community for various needs.
Waseca Community Education received $500 from the Barb Penny Fund for supplies/postage for community service projects.
“We reached out to the Waseca Area Foundation requesting funds in order to bolster our Jay's Nest School Age Care community service program,” Waseca Community Ed Director Paul DeMorett said. “Each month during the school year, our students who attend Jay's Nest School Age Care participate in a service project, with some of them being local projects and others being distant. We requested funds to purchase supplies for the upcoming school year service projects as well as postage for projects mailed to individuals around the world. We are grateful to the foundation for granting our request and are looking forward to selecting the projects for next year based off the now available funds.”
All grants awarded:
Hartley Elementary - $2,500 from Rosenau Funds for third-grade flexible seating
Hartley Elementary - $1,500 from WAF for author visits during 2020/2021 school year
Hartley Elementary - $1,000 from Rosenau Funds for media center flexible seating
Hartley Elementary - $1,200 from Rosenau Funds for parent program Love and Logic
Waseca Intermediate School - $1,250 from Rosenau Funds for media center steele shelving labels/ends
Waseca High School business department - $1,200 from Rosenau Funds for 10 SLR digital cameras
Waseca Junior Senior High School - $1,625 from Barb Penny Fund for Courage retreat
Sacred Heart School - $3,791 from WAF, $1,204 from Homer and Betty McIntire Fund and $2,000 from Rosenau Funds for 45 chromebooks
Waseca Family Ed Center - $920 from WAF for assessment software for early childhood
Waseca Community Education - $500 from Barb Penny Fund for supplies and postage for community service projects
Connection and Safe Exchange - $1,500 from WAF and $2,250 from Rosenau Funds for security updates
Senior Center - $14,930 from Rosenau Funds for bathroom renovation
Journeys (WACS) - $3,105 from Barb Penny Fund to renovate the space and update security
Waseca Area Caregiver Services - $5,000 from Rosenau Funds for operations support due to COVID-19
Neighborhood Service Center - $5,000 from WAF for food purchases
Woodville Cemetery - $600 from Rosenau Funds for annual plantings
City of Waseca - $875 from WAF, $2,003 from City of Waseca Beautification Fund and $250 from Rosenau Funds for city flower baskets
Waseca Public Library - $2,000 from Barb Penny Fund for outdoor adventures kindergarten through fifth grade
Waseca Public Library - $3,000 from Rosenau Funds for OverDrive Ebooks
Waseca Public Library - $1,000 from WAF for summer reading program
Waseca Art Center - $909 from WAF and $991 from Vollbrecht Cultural Arts Fund for four programs and equipment repair
Jr. Achievement - $1,000 from WAF and $1,500 Rosenau Funds for JA programming at Sacred Heart and TEAM Academy
Big Brothers Big Sisters - $1,300 from WAF and $5,700 from Rosenau Funds for mentoring support
IRIS - $1,000 from WAF and $2,000 from Rosenau Funds for bereavement packets
Waseca Schools Strength and Conditioning Program - $1,894 from Waseca Bluejays Public School Fund for weight room equipment
Waseca Schools Band Program - $4,255 from the Herb Streitz Memorial Band Fund for supports and instruments/lessons