A storm blew through southern Minnesota on Tuesday, June 2.
New Richland and Waldorf of Waseca County along with Hartland and Geneva saw damages to houses and other buildings.
According to Waseca County Emergency Management Director Denise Wright the storm that went through the area was mainly straight line winds. She said that a majority of the downed trees and power lines follow along 250th avenue in New Richland and went through the area.
Le Sueur River and Vista Lutheran Churches outside of New Richland got its bell tower blown off the building. The bell survived and the tower was destroyed.
A turkey barn near New Richland lost part of its roof from the storm that went through the area as well.
In Hartland, Geneva and Waldorf there were reports of golf ball-sized hail that caused damage to buildings and vehicles.
Wright reported that no tornadoes touched down in the area with a few funnel clouds that went back up.