Waseca County schools experience enrollment numbers within what was expected.
Janesville Waldorf Pemberton School District for the 2019/2020 school year kindergarten through 12 grade saw a slight decrease in enrollment.
For the previous school year there were 670 students and currently the school district has about 651 students enrolled.
Superintendent Kurt Stumpf stated that the JWP School Board will monitor the enrollment and budget throughout the school year.
“Although our current enrollment is lower than expected, our dedicated staff at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District continues to provide an outstanding educational experience for students,” Stumpf said.
New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva School District was expecting a decline in enrollment for the new school year by about 15 students, but this has not been the case.
NRHEG Superintendent Dale Carlson stated that they are at about the same number of students as the previous school year at around 880 students kindergarten through 12 grade.
He went on to say that the district is pleased by the numbers. Carlson stated that they have experienced some families moving into the area that has created mobility in the area as to why enrollment didn’t drop as expected.
Waseca School District is slightly down from the previous school year, but not more than what was expected according to Superintendent Tom Lee.
He shared that there has been significant growth in some grade levels for the 2019/2020 school year. Lee stated that he believes there are about 198 students in the seventh grade cohort.