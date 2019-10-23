NEW RICHLAND — Recently released student survey data from the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools shows little statistical change from previous years, although newly-introduced questions on electronic cigarette use and mental health in the district give more insight into students’ perceptions versus realities.
The Minnesota Student Survey is administered every three years to fifth-, eighth-, ninth- and 11th-graders across the state. The questionnaire, designed and put out by the Minnesota Department of Education in conjunction with three other state agencies, showcases self-reported student data on everything from attendance to drug use to mental and physical health.
Participation is completely voluntary. Schools, students and parents can all choose to opt out, and more mature questions on substance use and sexual health are reserved for older participants.
The survey was typically administered by NRHEG’s guidance counselor, who retired last spring just after the 2019 questionnaire was put out to students. According to the district’s new counselor, who took over this summer, the newly released results will be used as a starting point in launching initiatives and continuing current work.
“Any data is helpful data. This will just support any initiatives or forming of any groups,” said new hire Liz Stiernagle. “It also re-emphasizes the importance of the work that us as staff members have, myself as the school counselor and our social worker.”
This year’s results from the NRHEG Public Schools show little change from last time the survey was administered in 2016. However, the 2019 survey contained a number of new questions on health and electronic cigarette use, also known as vaping.
Each year that the survey is given out, the Minnesota Department of Education works with the health, public safety and human services departments to adjust the questionnaire and collect data. According to Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, her team also consults heavily with the Minnesota Youth Council, a group of middle and high school students from around the state who research and consult with the Legislature and education department.
“We look for new trends and if there’s a recommendation made to us, the agencies would consider it together and get feedback from the Minnesota Youth Council as to whether or not that’s a good question to add,” said Ricker.
A number of new questions dealing with anxiety were present for middle and high school participants this year. For example, respondents were asked how often in the past two weeks they had been bothered by “feeling nervous, anxious or on edge” or “not being able to stop or control worrying.” On average, 10% of all respondents said they had these feelings nearly every day.
In regard to mental health, Stiernagle noted that the high school has a REACH program, as well as a partnership with a local counseling center. REACH is an elective class where students receive additional academic and social-emotional support from both a teacher and social worker.
In addition to new questions on emotional well-being, this year’s survey also had a strong focus on e-cigarette use. In the NRHEG Public Schools, one in four juniors and nearly a third of freshmen had reported using a vape at least once in the previous 30 days.
Students also tended to think their peers were vaping more than survey data indicated. While less than one in 10 juniors said they vaped daily, 59% thought the majority of their peers were using e-cigarettes on a daily basis.
This difference was mirrored in teens’ alcohol use. Half of all juniors and two thirds of freshmen said they strongly agreed with the statement “drinking alcohol is never a good thing for anyone my age to do.” However, less than a third of both ninth and 11th-graders said they thought their peers strongly agreed.
“When we look at the maturity levels of school-aged students generally, they tend to talk and say things to fit a persona that they perceive is liked or wanted by their peers,” said Stiernagle, of one possible reason for this gap. “They may share information that is untrue.”
In terms of actual reported alcohol use, one in five juniors surveyed said they drank once a month or more. For both alcohol and e-cigarettes, the most common source was friends.
Outside of e-cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol, reported usage of all other substances was next to nothing, as in other districts nearby.
To view the complete results of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey, visit www.education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/mss.