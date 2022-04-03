If you see small beetles flying around the county that shimmer with the elegance of a precious green gemstone — don't be fooled. The emerald bugs may be beautiful, but they have brought with them a serious threat to the ash trees of Waseca County.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed last week the presence of emerald ash borer — or EAB — in Waseca County for the first time. There are now 32 counties in the state with EAB, including Steele, Rice, Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Freeborn counties.
A local Department of Natural Resources forester noticed woodpecker damage on several ash trees in Janesville and alerted MDA staff, who were then able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.
According to Chris Mallet, research specialist and project coordinator for the MDA EAB bio control, about a half dozen trees in Lakeview Park on the show of Lake Elysian were confirmed as infested with EAB. He said the trees had been infected for anywhere from three to five years.
"With the amount of woodpecker damage there was and how far down the trees the EAB had reached, we could tell it had been three to five years," Mallet said, adding that typically by the time people realize an ash tree may be infected, it is because of severe woodpecker damage and the infection has usually been happening for a handful of years.
The adult emerald ash borers are flying, metallic emerald green beetles which feed on the leaves of ash trees. Their life cycle is short and precise as they lay eggs in bark crevices. It is the larvae that are the true killers, murdering the ash trees from the inside out by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this, beginning with the tops of the trees looking weathered and dead. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae and woodpecker holes, like the ones spotted by DNR staff, may also indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.
The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states. Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by EAB. The state has approximately 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Waseca County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. The MDA issues quarantines for all counties known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
Mallet said that though major highways, including Highway 14, can play a role in transporting EAB from one community to the next via firewood, this specific infestation in Waseca County could be due to natural migration.
"It's getting more widespread in that area of the state — Blue Earth County infestation is on the rise and so is infestation levels in Medford and Owatonna," Mallet said. "You could make an argument for movement of wood, but this could have been a natural spread. We didn't see any glaring firewood piles, either."
Virtual informational meetings for residents and tree care professionals will be held on Tuesday, April 19. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Mallet said if people in Waseca County haven't started considering treatment or removal plans for their ash trees yet, now is the time to start.
"Emerald ash borer is really, officially in their backyard," Mallet said. "Homeowners should try now to start considering a management route, whether it be removal or treatment. If they haven't started thinking about a plan, they should try getting one now."
The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Waseca County to the state's formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through May 12, and recommends adopting the quarantine on May 16. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs and hardwood firewood out of the counties. The proposed quarantine language can be found at mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture at 625 Robert Street North St. Paul, MN 55155, or via email at kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us.
People are always welcome to report any potential infestation or send in pictures of their own ash trees if they believe they may be damaged to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.