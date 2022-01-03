A Waseca man who was charged last fall in relation to a string of package thefts is facing additional charges after a stolen lawn mower and Sasquatch lawn ornament was allegedly located at his residence.
Lyles Frank Sellers III, 40, was charged by summons in Waseca County District Court with one count of felony theft and two counts of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from a multi-agency investigation that began in August.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 7, Waseca County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted of a stolen lawn mower from an unoccupied farm site at 175th Street.
On Sept. 10, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly notified of a 300-lb cement Sasquatch lawn ornament that had been taken from a residential yard in Medford. According to the report, the homeowner saw a pickup truck back into their driveway around 4 a.m. and leave a short time later. When the homeowner left for the work that morning, the statue was allegedly missing. According to court reports, a BCA crime alert was sent out.
On Oct. 7, another homeowner in Medford reported a theft of an outdoor archery bag, hunting targets and smart lock flooring. According to the complaint, the property owners captured a male and female pulling up to the backyard and loading the stolen items onto a trailer. The victim allegedly confirmed the male on the video was Sellers.
Also on Oct. 7, a Waseca officer reportedly located an archery target he believed may be part of a previous theft in Waseca County outside of Sellers’ home. A Waseca deputy confirmed they may be connected to the theft from Medford, which WCSO was assisting with the investigation, according to the report. Law enforcement was unsuccessful at that time in making contact with Sellers.
On Oct. 15, a Steele County investigator was informed by Waseca police that they had allegedly located a Sasquatch statue at Sellers’ residence in Waseca that matched the crime alert. The investigator confirmed with the retailer who sold the victim the lawn ornament that the one photographed at Sellers’ home was the same one sold from their store, according to the report.
On Oct. 22, Waseca deputies received a report of a stolen trail camera from hunting property near 50th Street and 390th Avenue. On Oct. 27, a second individual reported a game camera that had been stolen earlier that morning and was allegedly following the man who stole it. Deputies met the victim at the alley off the 200 block of Eighth Street and located Sellers, who was reportedly being accused of the theft. Sellers allegedly consented to a vehicle search, but the camera was not found and he was released from detainment.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police received two reports on Nov. 1 for theft of packages. One victim allegedly provided the police with video surveillance and still shots of the vehicle involved in the theft of two packages from his doorstep, with items totalling $98. The second victim reported one package containing $24 worth of products stolen from her doorstep.
The first victim told police his family posted on Facebook a still shot of the vehicle and multiple people commented that it appeared to be the same vehicle Sellers drives, according to the report. Police allegedly matched the still shot with a photo of the vehicle Sellers drives, registered to his wife.
On Nov. 2, multiple search warrants were executed for Sellers’ home and vehicle. When asked about the Sasquatch statue, Sellers allegedly claimed to have purchased it from Etsy. A Steele County investigator confirmed there were no similar items listed on the website, according to the report.
The search warrants allegedly uncovered stolen items in the garage, basement and kitchen of the Sellers’ residence. The stolen lawn mower was located the following day inside the garage following an additional search warrant.
The value of stolen items located through the search warrants totals $2,548, according to court documents.
Sellers was recently charged in November with two felony counts of mail theft, two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and two misdemeanor counts of theft. He is also facing one petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from the same investigation that resulted in his most recent charges.
Sellers has a sordid criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 2002 in Waseca, Steele, Rice and Le Sueur counties. Many of his past criminal cases include burglary and/or theft convictions.
His next court appearance in both cases is scheduled for Jan. 21.