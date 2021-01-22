Waseca City Hall (copy)

The City of Waseca announced on Facebook the reopening of city facilities on Jan. 25. Residents are still encouraged to conduct most business remotely when possible. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The City of Waseca is reopening its facilities to the public on Monday, Jan. 25.

City staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 if changes or a delay in reopening needs to happen, according to the city's announcement.

Residents are still encouraged to conduct as much business remotely as possible to reduce potential exposure for residents and staff. Some staff will continue working remotely from home and residents are encouraged to call ahead for services.

Masks are still required to be worn in City Hall, per Gov. Tim Walz’s order.

