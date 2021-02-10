Two people have been charged following a routine traffic stop that resulted in high tensions between a Waseca County deputy and the suspects, including the deputy needing medical treatment for an injury.
Waseca resident Aubree Kristina Louise Weise, 29, has been charged with one count of third-degree controlled substance possession with intent to sell and one count of aiding an offender, both felonies. She is also facing charges of obstructing the legal process, driving after cancellation, unlawfully possessing hypodermic syringes or needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all varying levels of misdemeanors.
Also charged is 34-year-old Anthony Michael Kuster of Waseca. Kuster has been charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process as well as one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, both petty misdemeanors.
The two were formally charged in Waseca County court on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office initiated a routine traffic stop on Sunday afternoon after observing a driver, later identified as Weise, fail to use her turn signal twice. As the deputy initiated the stop with his emergency lights, he reported the vehicle turned into a parking lot and then appeared to try to take off an accelerate too fast, causing the vehicle to spin completely around and come to stop face to face with the squad car.
The deputy reported Weise was “overly nervous” and gave multiple excuses for what she was doing, ranging from her brakes weren’t working to trying to drop off her male passenger, later identified as Kuster, at his father’s house. When the deputy approached the open driver’s door he detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report, and Kuster gave the deputy a grinder with marijuana in it.
After patting Kuster down and beginning a search of the vehicle, Kuster became agitated and verbally aggressive. According to court documents, the deputy handcuffed Kuster as he continued to become more uncooperative and tried walking away. The deputy reported Weise attempting to hide something in her coat pocket and that she kept walking away from him as he tried to approach her.
The deputy requested backup due to both suspects being uncooperative. According to records, when the deputy grabbed on to Weise she began struggling with him and trying to hand a small case to Kuster, who continually got more aggressive with the deputy. Both suspects became aggressive as the deputy tried to prevent Weise from leaving the scene, eventually leading to Weise being taken to the ground twice by a deputy to gain compliance, according to the criminal complaint. When backup arrived the two suspects were place in separate squad cars and the vehicle was transported to the county garage to conduct the search due to subzero temperatures.
Inside the black case Weise was allegedly trying to hand off to Kuster, law enforcement discovered a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing in at 17.1 grams. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement recovered muscle relaxants, 14 grams of marijuana, and a variety of drug paraphernalia that were “evidence of drug use or sales,” according to court documents.
Following the incident, the deputy who took Weise to the ground was treated at the Waseca Hospital for a dislocated pinky and tendon damage due to the altercation between the two suspects.
Weise has been previously convicted for felony drug charges including a 2019 conviction in Faribault County and a 2013 conviction in Freeborn County. Kuster has sordid criminal history, including a felony theft conviction in 2013 and felony assault convictions in 2012 and 2009, all in Waseca County.
Bail without conditions is set for Kuster is set at $6,000 with his initial court appearance scheduled for Feb. 16. Bail without conditions for Weise is set at $50,000 and a settlement conference for her case has been scheduled for March 2.