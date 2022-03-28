Looking back on photos can bring a sense of nostalgia, remembering events or people that have passed. The Janesville Matters’ History Walk took that into consideration when coming up with their project, expanding historical pictures and placing them along a walking path.
The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation awarded $150,000 in grants to 24 local nonprofit organizations across the Greater Mankato area, including Janesville Matters’ History Walk, which was awarded $1,000.
David Pope, a member of the Waseca County Historical Society, applied for the grant previously, but it was lost in the mail, so this past year’s application was a do-over.
“We received another grant from Consolidated Communications Community Fund grant for a reading garden by the library,” Pope said. “We had the Janesville Matters’ History Walk project and thought we’d try it again.”
Corporate Communications Manager Sam Gett has been with Consolidated Communications for three years. According to him, each year local organizations with projects that align with the organization’s mission are encouraged to submit grant requests using an online application process. A committee of local Consolidated Communications employees meet to review the applications and provide recommendations to the Mankato Area Foundation, which manages the fund. The committee evaluates grant proposals based on the impact they will have in the community, the number of people the project or program will reach and how well they align with the mission.
The Janesville Matters’ History Walk first started with thousands of pictures of Janesville history. Out of those thousands of pictures, 10-12 were chosen that demonstrated Janesville’s history. A company in Mankato is having the pictures printed into large photos that will then be wrapped around utility boxes along a trail. Along with the pictures will be brochures describing the photos and the events.
“We would like to get people interested in Janesville, it’s history and walking,” said Pope. “It’s on a trail, so hopefully people will walk and see these pictures.”
“Building stronger communities is a core value at Consolidated,” Gett said. “We do this through company giving, supporting employee volunteerism and through broadband infrastructure investments. It’s our goal to make communities better places to work and live.”
The mission of the Consolidated Communications Community Fund is to support initiatives benefiting people and communities in the company’s southern Minnesota service area, with a focus on K-12 education and critical community needs.
“The Community Fund provides financial support to organizations and programs making a difference in Consolidated’s southern Minnesota service area,” Gett said. “Grants primarily support initiatives that meet critical community needs, such as hunger or homelessness, and provides opportunities for innovative education and learning.”
Consolidated Communications Community Fund grant is awarded on an annual basis through a grant application, administered by the Mankato Area Foundation. Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open Sept. 1 and are due Dec. 1.