The Waseca City Council is scheduled to vote on a 3% tax levy increase, or $146,684, at its Dec. 15 meeting.
The tax levy increase is necessary to maintain current services while addressing additional demands on existing city staff, offsetting potential state aid cuts, addressing infrastructure deficiencies and maintaining reserves for an uncertain future, City Manager Lee Mattson said the council's Truth in Taxation hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The city administration plans to handle cuts in the 2021 budget by deferring capital spending, using staff attrition and employing selectively when there's open positions, and reducing the use of independent contractors, which will require additional staff time and impact service delivery, he said.
The biggest increase to the 2021 budget is in the capital levy funds at 1.9%, or $91,000, and the general levy follows at 1%, or $44,826. The tax abatement, debt services and the water park debt funds also saw slight increases, all under 1%, according to Mattson.
Each $100 in property taxes Waseca residents pay equals: $59 for the general tax levy and abatement, $30 for the capital levy, $4 for the debt service and just under $2 for the water park debt, according to Mattson.
The city's general fund revenue sources for 2021 come from intergovernmental at 42%, taxes-levy at 38%, charges, fees, fines and miscellaneous at 4%, water park revenue at 2%, license and permits at 3%, franchise fees at 3% and transfers at 8%.
For 2021 budget expenditures, the police department has the largest expense at 25%, capital projects and equipment at 15%, administration is 13%, street maintenance is 12%, recreation and culture is 11%, debt at 7%, community development at 6%, engineering is 5% and the fire department is 5% and the final 1% is for other expenses.
Two Waseca residents said during the hearing that they're concerned about rising taxes in the city.
Once Mattson was finished with the presentation the public hearing was opened to allow for public comment.
Two residents Brian Weller and Michelle Oswald spoke about their concerns with the rise in taxes in the city.
Brian Weller said he has lived at his current address on and off for the last 40 years and pays about $18-$20 a day in taxes when he broke down his overall yearly taxes. He said he was told by the Assessor's Office that his house was fairly assessed.
“$18-$20 a day is a little bit of money and that is where I am at,” Weller said. “I realize that the council members and the city departments are looking at the dollars as investment, but I wanted to bring this to the attention of what it costs to live in your home in Waseca.”
Michelle Oswald agreed with Weller’s comments, saying she looked at the taxes before moving to Waseca in 2016 and it has only increased since. The other reason she spoke during the public hearing was to question how the taxes are formulated in the city, which Mattson answered are split between residents and businesses.
Mayor Roy Srp thanked them both for sharing their concerns with the council before the Truth in Taxation hearing was closed.
The council will take a final vote on the property tax levy on Dec. 15.