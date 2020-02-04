WASECA — Officer Arik Matson with the Waseca Police Department has taken another significant step forward in his recovery process.
According to an update from the family, he has been transferred out of the intensive care unit at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and taken to an unnamed acute care facility.
The announcement, posted Jan. 31 on the officer’s CaringBridge page, came after the 32-year-old underwent at least three surgeries and made documented strides with both physical and speech therapists according to regular online updates from sister-in-law Nicole Matson.
Matson was airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the head on duty Jan. 6, and has since had procedures to remove bone fragments, drain cerebrospinal fluid and repair fractures in his skull and face.
On Jan. 22, Nicole posted that he was tolerating breathing almost completely on his own without the aid of a ventilator. Five days later, she wrote that he was able to throw a ball to his brother, and prior to that he was able to squeeze visitors’ hands and answer yes-or-no questions by touch.
In therapy the morning of his transition, Nicole wrote that, “he did the best he’s done so far, answering all of our questions with head nods or shakes and working on strengthening his muscles!”
“Speech therapy came in this morning as well and he was able to say ‘ahhhh’ for us a few times too,” she added.
Matson, who’s been with the force since 2013, was shot while responding to a call early last month. He and three colleagues had gone out to the 900 block of Third Avenue SE on report of a suspicious person in the adjacent backyards.
According to police reports, when they confronted Tyler Robert Janovsky, the 37-year-old initially fled before allegedly opening fire on officers. He is now facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at three of the men in uniform, as well as one count of felony possession of a firearm.
After being held in the Oak Park Heights prison near Stillwater, Janovsky has an initial appearance set for Tuesday afternoon in Waseca County District Court. According to county attorney Rachel Cornelius, this first step will be a bail hearing to set the amount and conditions of release.
She added that the court will be looking at both the Jan. 6 shooting as well as outstanding charges against Janovsky filed in district court Dec. 27 after officers located the makings of a potential drug lab in the suspect’s Waseca residence.
The discovery occurred after corrections agent BethAnn Wolff and Officer Jacob Kaplan of the Waseca Police Department found methamphetamine paraphernalia in plain view while attempting to visit with Janovsky for a probation check.
After receiving a warrant, law enforcement discovered eight grams of methamphetamine, materials often used in the manufacture of the drug and a safe full of other controlled substances and prescription pills. A search of Janovsky’s phone revealed multiple conversations on the making, selling and using of methamphetamine, as well as a video of the suspect attempting to create the drug.
According to the complaint, Kaplan suspected Janvosky fled the scene upon his and Wolff’s arrival. The probation check was in relation to a 2016 burglary of a home in Otter Tail County. After sentencing in early 2017, Janovsky had served the required two thirds of his sentence behind bars and had been let out into the community under supervision in September of last year.
Cornelius said she wasn’t sure as of yet who would be representing Janovsky, but noted he had been given a public defender application.
For those wishing to keep up with Matson’s recovery process, Nicole’s updates can be found at www.caringbridge.org/visit/arikmatson.