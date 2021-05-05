A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then spied on her via a web-based camera while officers were at the residence, according to court documents.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher John Geier, 31, who is facing one count of domestic assault by strangulation and an additional domestic assault charge, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Tuesday morning to a residence in Blooming Grove Township regarding a domestic assault. When the reporting party went inside the residence to speak with law enforcement, deputies heard a male talking over a web-based camera system in a loud and hostile manner. Law enforcement disconnected the camera while the victim unplugged the remaining cameras in the house, according to the report.
The victim told deputies that Geier began verbally attacking her that morning and the argument turned physical.
Geier has previously been convicted of multiple domestic assault charges, though no felonies.
His current whereabouts are unknown.