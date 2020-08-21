COVID-19 has forced school districts to reevaluate how to teach students and keep them safe at the same time. At the Aug. 20 Waseca Public School Board meeting, the board adopted a hybrid learning model status yellow for K-12 to begin the new school year in a six to one vote, with Edita Mansfield casting the nay vote.
Governor Tim Walz announced at the end of July that school districts can choose a model, out of five options, that works best for its school.
The five options were; in-person learning for all, in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students, hybrid learning for all students, hybrid learning for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students, and distance learning.
“Our principals are doing an amazing job and all of our staff because all of the work they are putting in already before they are supposed to be back at work to prepare has already been impressive,” Waseca Public Schools Superintendent Eric Hudspith said. “So I feel like we are ready for our kids.”
The hybrid learning model yellow has all grades distance learning on Mondays.
Waseca School District created and organized the five models with names and colors to keep information clear. The full chart is on the Waseca Public Schools website.
Kindergarten
Hybrid learning model yellow stipulates that kindergarten will attend school in person Tuesdays through Fridays. These students will stay with their classroom teacher for the entire day. Waseca chose the model because the class sizes are small enough and the classrooms are large enough to accommodate the students at 50 percent capacity four days a week, according to Hudspith.
First-third grade
First, second and third grade will attend school Tuesdays through Fridays as well in A and B groups in a hybrid learning model. Two days students will be with their classroom teachers and two days students will be on campus distance learning with a different teacher.
Kindergarten through second grade will continue to be housed in Hartley Elementary school while third grade is moved to the Central Building to allow for more space.
“We have enough classrooms and we have enough technology and we do use that building for learning and School Age Care so it's set up for learning with some modifications,” Hudspith said at the meeting. “Our third-graders could be there.”
Fourth-12th grade and ALC
Fourth through 12th grade, along with the Alternative Learning Center students, will attend school in A and B groups in the hybrid model.
The A group attends school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with distance learning on Thursdays and Fridays. The B group will distance learn on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while attending in person school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Each school principal will create a procedure of how students move through the buildings and how often. Principals will also decide how their building holds lunch and other specific building protocols. Information is expected to be sent to families and students by next week.
The school district hopes to have the A and B groups determined next week. The groups are dependent on what schedule the students select, which will be finalized next week.
Each family can decide if they want to send their student back for the hybrid learning or if they want to distance learn full time. Families can switch models but the school requests that the change take place at the end of a trimester when grading happens, though it'll be addressed on a case by case basis if there is need for an immediate change.
“First of all I think we all realize that this is a very difficult decision and I think we all realize there is not a perfect solution here and there are pros and cons to each model," “I was thinking about this this afternoon and some thoughts that crossed my mind,” School Board member Dave Dunn said. "No matter what is decided some will be happy and some will not, but I feel a lot of good, smart, people have worked on this all summer long and we need to trust their judgement. I think where we are proposing to start is a good place to start but be ready for that C-word, which is change."
Additional support
Paraprofessionals and other support staff will assist with distance learning with students. Hudspith said that teachers can’t be in two places at once so other staff will help with the students at home distance learning or on campus distance learning.
The Monday distance learning days allow teachers to connect with students through office hours and regular check-ins as well as offer additional cleaning time of the buildings. Wednesday nights there will be additional sanitation of the schools to prepare for the switch of the A and B groups of students.
“A lot of people have asked why Mondays are distance learning and that’s because we know we are asking our staff to do something they have never done before,” Hudspith said. “The ability and opportunities to plan and prepare and make sure that Tuesday through Friday is engaging, valuable and rigorous for students as well as making Monday a positive distance learning day is needing to provide some time for staff. And that is really important for me that our staff is prepared to do what we are asking them to do as well.”
Base learning model
The base learning model the school chose to go with is the hybrid model. This is a base learning model because if cases in the county continue to rise the school could change how school would start in the fall before classes are supposed to begin on Sept. 8.
“Our plan for the flexible learning plan is we will revisit this plan every four to five weeks,” Hudspith said. “One of the things about starting in yellow that is prudent to us is it gives us the most flexibility and the opportunity to remain consistent for as long as possible for our students.”
The district hopes to keep the learning model changes to a minimum but it is prepared to make an immediate change if needed for the safety of the students and staff.
Transportation
Buses are to operate at 50 percent capacity and the school district will provide students in need with transportation, Hudspith said. He reiterated that he does not feel that additional buses will be needed or additional routes at this time since schools are not at full capacity on a daily basis.
“If any family has the luxury or opportunity to transport kids, that would help us out significantly,” Hudspith said.