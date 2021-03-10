Waseca BPA students advance to state

Pictured left to right are Sarah Robbins, Jayme Sandbeck, Aubree Hansen, Nicola de Jager, and Eliza Sankovitz in the front row and Sophie Johnson, Sadie Staloch, Brooke Tramp, Sophie Potter, and Will King in the back row. Missing from the photo are Sara Kohler, Daniel Kohler, Kyle Chen, and Ty Below. (Photo courtesy of Waseca Public Schools)

The following Waseca students participating in Business Professionals of America qualified at the regional competition to advance to the state competition:

1st Place, Administrative Support Team: Sophie Johnson, Sophie Potter, Sadie Staloch, and Brooke Tramp

2nd Place, Podcast Production Team: Aubree Hanse, Sarah Robbins, and Jayme Sandbeck

2nd Place, Banking and Finance: Will King

2nd Place, Advanced Word Processing: Kyle Chen

1st Place, Business Law and Ethics: Nicola de Jager

1st Place, Fundamentals of Web Design: Sara Kohler

2nd Place, Health Administration Procedures: Aubree Hansen

4th Place, Health Administration Procedures: Eliza Sankovitz

1st Place, Legal Office Procedures: Kyle Chen

1st Place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting: Daniel Kohler

4th Place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting: Ty Below

