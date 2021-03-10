Waseca BPA students advance to state

The following Waseca students participating in Business Professionals of America qualified at the regional competition to advance to the state competition:
1st Place, Administrative Support Team: Sophie Johnson, Sophie Potter, Sadie Staloch, and Brooke Tramp
2nd Place, Podcast Production Team: Aubree Hanse, Sarah Robbins, and Jayme Sandbeck
2nd Place, Banking and Finance: Will King
2nd Place, Advanced Word Processing: Kyle Chen
1st Place, Business Law and Ethics: Nicola de Jager
1st Place, Fundamentals of Web Design: Sara Kohler
2nd Place, Health Administration Procedures: Aubree Hansen
4th Place, Health Administration Procedures: Eliza Sankovitz
1st Place, Legal Office Procedures: Kyle Chen
1st Place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting: Daniel Kohler
4th Place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting: Ty Below