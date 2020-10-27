Most 95-year-olds have long retired from any commitments, but not Waseca’s Bonnie Lewer, who chose to retire just this week from Meals on Wheels.
She has lived in Waseca for her entire life, having dedicated the last 39 years to delivering Meals on Wheels to those senior citizens in need. That's more than 30,000 meals since she began with the program.
Her most recent route consisted of 14 meals that she delivered every Tuesday around Waseca. She not only brought a meal, but a friendly face to the door when she delivered the meals.
“She's very faithful, I can't remember in my five and a half years that she ever missed a day,” said Harold Zabel, the site coordinator for the Waseca Senior Center. “She’s just a fantastic person.”
Before Lewer began delivering Meals on Wheels, she was an owner of a Coast to Coast Hardware store in Waseca, where the current Thrifty White Pharmacy is located. Her family owned that for nearly 20 years and when they closed the store, she found a new passion in life: delivering meals.
Delivering Meals on Wheels
Lewer received calls from both the Senior Center and the Art Center on the same day. So she accepted both jobs on the same day and retired at the Art Center after about 20 years and continued for another 19 with the Meals on Wheels program.
Lewer said she'll miss seeing the people the most.
“They’re always so gracious that I come with the meals,” she said.
She added that there is one resident she takes the garbage to the curb for every time she delivers a meal, because she can.
“It’s just one little thing I can do,” Lewer said.
In her 39 years delivering meals, she put more than 20,000 miles on her car and she retired with no accidents while on her route. The employees of the Senior Center also mentioned that Lewer had great attendance and rarely missed her shift.
Retirement
Retirement is something that has been on her mind for awhile and her son, Larry Lewer, gave her the push to retire just months before her 96th birthday. Lewer sent the Senior Center a letter informing them of her last day so they could find her replacement.
She didn’t drive her route on her last day because there was a surprise retirement party at the Senior Center where her son and her grandson Sam Lewer joined a few employees of the Senior Center and of the Lutheran Charities group. She plans to ride along with her replacement sometime in the near future to say goodbye to her route members.
At the small gathering, Bonnie received cards from family, coworkers and some of the people on the route to congratulate her and to thank her for her work. She also received flowers, a balloon, a gift and a cake during the celebration.
When she opened her gifts, she said, “I can’t believe this, it’s wonderful.”
“She’s so humble, never met anyone so humble,” Sam said.
During the retirement party, she repeatedly commented on how blessed she has been with her great health throughout life. Her health allows her to still live at home, where she has lived for the past 70 years and raised her family.
When she’s not delivering Meals on Wheels for the Senior Center, Lewer can be seen walking her three-mile route around town everyday as well as volunteering for her church.
“Everyone knows Bonnie in town because she walks all over,” Carol Bartelt said.
She is also active with St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Lewer assembles the church bulletins, delivers the bulletin to 14 people, helps with communion at the nursing home, waters the church flowers and more than 60 plants at the Woodville Cemetery, and she cuts quilt squares by the hundreds for the church.
“I’m very involved with my church, so I do a lot with them,” Bonnie said. “I’m blessed I can still do it.”
Spending time with her son is also important to her and they like to spend their time playing cards.
She also watches Minnesota sports to fill her time. Her favorite is the Minnesota Twins because she enjoys baseball, but she also likes to watch the Links play as well as the Vikings and the Minnesota Gophers.
Lewer said she likes to be busy and will need to find something to fill her time now that she is retired from Meals on Wheels.