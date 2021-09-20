SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MN
. MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE
FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON
MOWER OLMSTED RICE
STEELE WABASHA WASECA
WASHINGTON WINONA
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
507 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
DAKOTA WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND,
EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, STILLWATER,
AND WASECA.
Always ready to entertain, the Waseca Marching Jays temporarily lowered their instruments during the Waseca Marching Classic parade on Sunday to delight the crowd with a dance number. The Marching Classic returned in person after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Local royalty added some glitz and glam to the Waseca Marching Classic parade. Pictured left to right: Miss Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter Marlana King, Miss Teen Waseca County Sleigh and Cutter Caylie Blowers, and Miss South Central Jasmin Kotek. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Marching Classic returned in full force Saturday with four marching bands in the parade and eight competing on the field.
“We are so pleased that this is happening again,” said Mary Williams, treasurer and community relations manager for the Waseca Marching Classic. The Marching Classic took a year off in 2020 ,due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still held a “virtual performance” for area marching bands that still wanted the “educational experience” of the competition.
Similar to past years, the event began with a parade at noon in Waseca, featuring area high school marching bands and the Waseca Marching Jays. There were also classic cars, dignitaries, royalty and other units between bands.
For its 34th year, Scarlett Renze, Corey Harguth, Kathy Harguth and Jeff Lane were honored as grand marshals. All four are former board members who have retired since the 2019 Marching Classic.
“One way of saying ‘Thank you for time served’ of past board members is to name them grand marshals of the day,” said Williams. “We’ve enjoyed working with them.”
Each year, the Waseca Marching Classic picks one business or organization to honor as the Friend of the Classic.
This year, however, the classic has many friends. For the first time since its inception, the annual classic will honor teachers in all Waseca schools as Friends of the Classic.
“We have deep respect for the teachers, and the committee thought this would be the perfect opportunity to recognize them because of all the challenges from COVID they experienced this last year,” said Williams. “The pandemic isn’t over yet, so we felt if we could publicly show them our appreciation that they would know how much they are supported in the community.”
The Marching Band field show competition took place at the Waseca Junior/Senior High School Stadium. Judges from the TriState Judging Association were in attendance throughout the day to give constructive and educational commentary to participating bands.