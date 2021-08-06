With the Waseca Water Park closed to visitors for summer 2020, the city of Waseca took advantage of a bleak situation to undertake extensive repairs and refurbishments that had not been done on the park since it first opened in 2007.
The funding for these upgrades came from the general fund and the electric utility. Taxes were not raised to pay for the work.
“I guess the only way to say this is in a positive fashion,” Mayor Roy Srp said at the Aug. 4 Waseca City Council meeting. “The shutdown because of COVID allowed us to do some enhancements.”
With the water park fixed and reopened this season, a "three-strike rule" had to be imposed to ward off a different kind of problem: bad behavior.
The work the city did on the park included reworking the boilers, sealing the exterior block around the building, refurbishing all of the floors and the outside seams in the pool itself, and redoing all of the control joints, which had worn out. There were also pump and water repairs carried out.
In sum, the city, “from stem to stern, top to bottom, made sure that the place would be ship-shape for this year, and it has been a great year,” said Utilities and Public Works Director Carl Sonnenberg.
While the city planned to do some of that work further in the future, Sonnenberg said, the COVID-19 lockdowns allowed it to not only push that work up to summer 2020, but to also do some additional work that had not been slated to begin until much later.
Since the work was finished, Sonnenberg said, people have approached him personally to make positive comments about the water park — “that the facility is clean, that it looks like it’s had a facelift inside and outside,” Sonnenberg recalled people saying.
While summer 2020 was an appropriate time to make repairs to the park, Sonnenberg emphasized that the condition of the park had never deteriorated to the point where it had posed a safety risk to patrons. Much of it, he said, was about being proactive.
“The city would not allow any facility to become dangerous,” he said. “That would just not be possible.”
The city also plans to be proactive this season by refurbishing the fiberglass slides, which, when neglected, can come apart and poke users. The park’s slides have not been refurbished since 2007. Additionally, the city’s five-year capital improvement program projects that in 2026, the entire floor of the pool will be redone.
Three-strike rule imposed to curb bad behavior
In response to escalating misbehavior at Waseca Water Park, the city has instated a new “three-strike rule” this season, which can lead patrons to be banned from the park for the day, a week, a month or the entire season. Offenses are judged based on their severity. In certain instances, Sonnenberg said, park staff have had to ask the police department to come out to deal with problems at the park.
Examples of bad behavior have included individuals hopping the fence to get into the park without paying, foul language and bullying.
Those who hopped the fence didn’t get the three-strike rule, he said.
“It was one strike and you’re done,” he said.
“What we're trying to do is to make sure that the park is safe and enjoyable for every patron,” Sonnenberg said. “I decided to write that three-strike rule and implement it so that we wouldn't have to close the water park or so there wouldn't have to be a serious incident.”
Though he said the problem is not unique to Waseca, Sonnenberg’s guess as to why it’s coming up now is due to the “pent-up negative energy coming out of COVID.” This includes not being able to attend school, as well as losing access to other important outlets, social and otherwise.
Some behavioral issues aside, Sonnenberg said he encourages people to come out to the water park while it’s still open. June was a great month for the park, because of the weather, but even when it falls to 65, he said, the water stays at least 84 degrees.
“Everybody should have a good time,” he said. “Summer is short.”