A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle from Mankato ended in a crash in Janesville Thursday.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety reported that officers responded to a motor vehicle theft and assault at 1:03 p.m., Thursday. The owner left the vehicle running while he went into a business at 340 Stadium Road in Mankato. While inside, he noticed his vehicle was being driven away and he chased after it. The vehicle stopped briefly while a man got into the vehicle. The vehicle's owner got close enough to approach the vehicle, but one of the people in the vehicle pointed a weapon at the owner, who stopped for his safety, and the vehicle was driven away, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Mankato officers spotted the vehicle a short time later heading north on Highway 22 and onto Highway 14, and began to pursue it.
The Waseca County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office that an armed robbery had occurred in Mankato and officers were in pursuit of the people allegedly involved in the robbery at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 14, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office.
Officers involved in the pursuit were from the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, Blue Earth County, Waseca County and Nicollet County Sheriff's Offices, and the Eagle Lake and Janesville Police Departments, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The pursuit entered Janesville, where Waseca County deputies and Janesville Police assisted, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit ended in a residential area of Janesville when the vehicle crashed into a ravine. Three men were arrested without incident after a short foot pursuit and a weapon was recovered in the area with the help of Nicollet County's K-9 unit, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
No officers reported injuries during the pursuit. No Waseca County officers were immediately involved in the active pursuit and no Waseca County patrol cars were damaged in the incident, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office.