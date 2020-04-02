Kids in Waseca have found a place to workout at the Waseca Snap Fitness through the Youth Connection.
Jamel Johnson got the Youth Connection running at the Waseca Snap Fitness and provides a chance for some exercise in a fun atmosphere. The class starts at 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays and is just $5 per child to attend. Ages range from 6-14 and all are welcomed to attend an evening of light workouts.
“A lot of it is crossfit training,” Johnson said. “A lot of it is circuit training with the kids. It’s a lot of non-stop moving, callisthenics, no weights.”
The kids run races and laps before getting some time to shoot hoops.
Johnson started holding a basketball camp at Clear Lake last summer and the number of kids interested in having more activities like that grew.
“It just kind of took off,” Waseca Snap Fitness manager Jarius Volkmann said.
Johnson played basketball collegiately and has always seen sports as a vehicle to teach life lessons.
“I’ve always been into sports,” Johnson said. “I’ve always been an athlete my whole life. These are things that can stick with them the rest of their lives.”
The Youth Connection typically draws 15-20 kids each Thursday but it’s been as many as 50 there at other times.
Oftentimes the kids split into groups for competitions where they cheer each other on in a low-pressure situation.
Johnson has plans to continue basketball work through the formation of AAU teams.
The Waseca Snap Fitness announced March 16 it would be closed for 10 days to limit the spread of COVID-19.