This year Maplewood Park won’t be crawling with volunteers dressed as creatures or jumping out at people because Sinister Forest 2020 has been canceled.
Every year for the past three years Maplewood Park in Waseca is the entertainment spot in October for all Halloween fright needs. With COVID-19 and the unknown it brings, the board decided the safest thing to do is cancel the event.
“Without Sinister Forest for Discover, that will be a substantial deficit in our fireworks fund,” Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch said. “So we may just ask for the help of everyday citizens for a few bucks. They spread their money to other nonprofits too, so we're lucky enough at Discover to get a good chunk of funds and other nonprofits. It's a big deal to not have Sinister Forest in production this year.”
Discover Tourism provides some promotional help getting advertisements placed and as well as promotes Sinister Forest through the fair booth and other events.
“It's very unfortunate,” Economic Development Coordinator Gary Sandholm said of the event being canceled. “But I think it's what they needed to do. We don't want to have anybody, whether a volunteer or someone going through as a participant or customer to get COVID-19.”
The profits from the event are distributed mostly to Discover Tourism, with some funds used for operational expenses and in 2019 to pay youth group volunteers.
Discover Tourism received about $4,000 in 2019. That same year, due to a lack of volunteers, youth organizations volunteered and received some Sinister Forest profits as well.
“Discover Waseca puts on the fireworks (for Lakefest) and gets the funds from Sinister Forest,” Council member Jeremy Conrath said. “So it will be incredibly challenging to put on fireworks for 2021.”
Discover Waseca also saw a loss of donations because of COVID-19 and chose not to ask businesses for donations either due to the pandemic.
“For 2020 Discover did not go out to any businesses because we figured businesses were hurting so we used everything that we had built up before,” Conrath said. “It's going to make it much more difficult to put on a display like before without Sinister Forest and I understand why they decided to cancel that and I respect that, it’s just going to make it more difficult for us.”
Along with donations and Sinister Forest funds, Discover Waseca received a donation of $1,500 from the city to go toward the fireworks display. With COVID-19 affecting business and unforeseen costs, the city is trying to cut things from the budget and Conrath said the firework donation is being considered.
“Due to COVID-19 we’re looking to cut stuff and $1,500 for the fireworks is something being considered,” Conrath said.