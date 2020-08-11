A seat inside Jackie Krause's hair salon often meant more than what went on inside those four walls. Her relationships with clients extended beyond the salon and so did her impact on the Waseca community.
Krause recently died from her battle with cancer, but spent her life giving back.
Krause is described by many as selfless, caring, beautiful and kind.
In the Waseca community she is well known for owning the Golden Touch Salon and her plethora of volunteer services.
“She had a passion for helping people,” Krause’s friend and Special Olympic organizer Cindy Ruedy said. “I mean really for Special Olympics, she was kind of a mentor, they looked up to her a little bit.”
She didn’t care to be in the spotlight for all of the volunteering and work she did, but that inevitably happened when she was awarded the 2020 Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds.
This award is given to a volunteer who gives his or her time and talents toward making the community a better place to live. This is something Krause embodied and is made evident by the memorial posts on her Facebook page.
Krause was born and raised in Waseca and returned after attending Ritter Cosmetology School to own Golden Touch Salon. She was a hairdresser for 44 years and spent her free time with family and volunteering.
"She really had a soft spot in her heart for the older crowd," Ruedy said. "She cut their hair and she was always interacting with all the gals, which is kind of cool."
Her brother Larry Krause said she worried about the well-being of the elderly who came into her shop so she sent food home with them after they got their hair cut. He also said she went to the nursing home or memory care centers to do their hair. She was willing and wanted to put in the time to help them even after they weren't able to come to the shop.
Krause spent the holidays with her family and always made sure to send her niece and nephew cards for each occasion. Krause lived on the family farm and took care of Larry's hunting dogs along with her own cats and the wild birds.
Krause had a passion for animals, which she showed through volunteering with the Waseca Humane Society.
She started volunteering with the Humane Society due to an abundance of stray cats around town. A group trapped the cats, get them fixed and place them in new homes. Once she got into helping with this clean up effort she got more involved with the organization.
She loved animals, especially cats and in an emergency she fostered a cat. Krause always made sure to share the fundraisers online or through word of mouth because she wanted to help the Humane Society anyway she could.
Her long-time friends Ruedy and Kari Priebe said she advocated for the animals and saw to it that they went to a good home.
Krause also served many years at the St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca.
She taught Sunday Schoolfor 35 years at St. John’s before she stepped away. More recently she performed with choir sextets group, playing the bells, baking communion bread and video recording services once a month.
Krause also gave her time through coaching Special Olympics softball, where she made connections and helped teach others the sport.
Ruedy said Krause volunteered to coach and seemed to enjoy spending time with the players. Krause even attended other Special Olympic events like basketball games during the high school varsity games to support the members.
“She was stern with them (players) and I think she enjoyed it because it was a different type of coaching,” Ruedy said. “You really had to bring it back to the basic basics and I think that was a challenge for her. So she was always inquisitive about that and she would always ask questions about the athletes.”
When Krause found out her cancer returned and she had to move into Lake Shore Inn Nursing home, some of the Special Olympic members visited her through the window.
“The one time I was there (the nursing home) without Kari was with the athletes,” Ruedy said. “I had asked them if they wanted to go see Jackie and they had to see her through the window. That was kind of interesting to them, to see coach Jackie in there. One Special Olympic guy who didn't even have her as a coach, but knew her and talked to her wrote her a beautiful letter that her brother read to her.”
Krause's family also visited with her through the window daily the last few weeks and were able to be at her bedside at the end of her cancer battle. Larry, along with his wife, Kim, and their two kids visited frequently while she was in the nursing home.
"She was 63," Larry Krause said. "That is awfully young and to watch them go through that is hard. That's the tough thing about cancer, is to watch someone go through this."
He said he is enjoying reading all of the cards with stories and kind words about his sister.
Another organization that was important to Krause was Relay for life. Being a cancer patient Krause was a big supporter.
Krause spent time making luminary bags every year for people.
“She was very easy going,” Priebe said. “She liked to do things herself if she could, she was independent. She didn't really ask for a lot of help and she was always very helpful to others.”