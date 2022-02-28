From the car to your phone to stores in a mall, music is everywhere — and has it's benefits. It can help with creativity, it's a universal language, it can unite people, help with focus and memory, and helps to express feelings.
Although there are different styles of music, Southern Minnesota's Real Big Band focuses on jazz.
Jazz music has been around since the early 1900s, born out of New Orleans, according to the National Museum of American History.
The Real Big Band played at Sunday at the Waseca Junior Senior High School auditorium. The concert was casual, as the band hadn't performed in almost three years, giving them the chance to play and preparing them for upcoming gigs in Austin, Waseca, Mankato and Owatonna.
Tedd Gullickson, the Real Big Band director, said he believes jazz music is America's one true musical art form.
"At one time, it was the popular music of the day," Gullickson said. "It's important that jazz continues to be played and taught in schools."
The Real Big Band is a community band, based out of Waseca, that started in 1998. About half of the members are or have been music educators, while the others come from all walks of life. Four of the band members are from Waseca, four from Owatonna, four from Mankato, one from Austin and one from St. Peter.
"It's a wonderful way to continue making great music with friends," Gullickson said.
The Real Big Band's first performance was at the Waseca Intermediate School for Waseca Jazz Fest. At the time, the band went by a different name, Waseca Area Big Band. They performed under that name for five years, until the founder and original director, Kim Cosens, resigned. Gullickson then took over the management of the band and eventually became music director. Today, Cosens still plays lead alto in the band and lives in Owatonna. Gullickson's son, Matt Gullickson, who was also a former Waseca High School band director, now co-directs and plays drums with the band.
During his time as the director of the band, Cosens was teaching at Waseca Junior Senior High School. He is a big believer in jazz music being the soul form of all music and trying to keep the art form alive, which is why he sought out other like-minded adults wanting to promote jazz.
"The band has improved and has grown over the years," Cosens said. "We want kids to know that they can still play their music after high school."
According to Cosens, getting to interact with people who have a common love for jazz and playing with talented musicians is the most rewarding part of being a member.
"The opportunity is always something that is enjoyable," Cosens said.
Although Cosens was motivated to start a band, there were some challenges.
"It was hard to find people who played the right instruments," Cosens said. "And also trying to find people who were interested in jazz. We were able to fill all of the parts."
Currently Gullickson, Cosens and John Kujawa are the only remaining founding members.
"Tedd has put together a really strong band," Cosens said. "It has stayed consistent for 10 years."
The Real Big Band came up with their name from a collection of jazz standards called The Real Book, which is a compilation of lead sheets for jazz standards, and derived from fake books that only contained rough outlines of music.
"We play real jazz," said Gullickson. "Not pop tunes."
The Real Big Band plays a wide range of contemporary jazz with a concert setting. Every year, the band plays at the Waseca Jazz Fest, and this will be their 24th season.
When it comes to the band's biggest influences, they play the music of Count Basie, who was a jazz pianist until 1984, the Big Phat Band, an 18-piece jazz orchestra, Stan Kenton, a jazz pianist until 1978, and many others.
"It's a very powerful thing," Cosens said. "It means different things for different people."
According to Cosens, the improvisational aspect forces the members of the band to play off of each other.
"You're creating a mood or concept in that moment in time," Cosens said.
Jazz isn't just a style of music. It's music that can give us courage, help learn improvisation and gives others an equal voice.