WASECA — The Waseca VFW Post 1642 and Auxiliary host the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contest every year for students to participate in.
The Voice of Democracy is for students in 9 through 12 grade while the Patriot’s Pen is for 6 through 8 graders.
“It’s a good opportunity if we can keep it going,” VFW Chair Barb Klampe said. “We've had some really outstanding essays. It’s just a matter of getting them motivated, to take the time to speak their mind a little bit. The teachers really help too as far as getting them to write correctly and language usage, so I really thank the teachers.”
The 2019 Voice of Democracy winner is freshman Will King with sophomore Hannah Berndt coming in second place.
“I thought it was a good opportunity when he said the topic and an idea came to mind right away,” King said. “My topic was resilience. America has been through so much and we have stayed strong through the years.”
King went on to say he was shocked to find out he was the winner of Voice of Democracy because Berndt’s essay was so good in his opinion. Berndt said she was happy to find out she placed second.
The Voice of Democracy program is a contest for students to compete for prizes and scholarship money with a different theme every year.
This year the theme was “What Makes America Great?”
“It was good practice,” Berndt said. “I also did it last year, it was really fun. My topic is people make America great because people have ideas and some work and some are implemented.”
For the students who compete in the Voice of Democracy they had to record their original three to five minute essay on a CD and include a typed version of the essay before submitting it with an entry form.
Voice of Democracy is judged based on originality, content and delivery.
King’s essay earned him $150 and a chance to enter the district competition with Berndt receiving $120 for her essay.
According to the press release more than 100,000 students compete in Voice of Democracy nationally for more than $2.5 million in scholarships and incentives.
The Patriot’s Pen essay contest is a youth essay competition that gives students the opportunity to express their views on democracy.
The eighth grade winner is Suzanne Kuhns and sixth grade winner is Jaiden Schafer. In second place for sixth grade is Ella Hackett, third place is Dakotah Marik and in fourth place is Mia Mitchell.
“My day was going bad when I found out and I was surprised because I usually don't win,” Schafer said. “And I had to do a speech.”
For the 2019 theme the Patriot’s Pen contest had the same theme as Voice of Democracy with “What Makes America Great?”
“I usually am involved in this kind of thing, so I was kind of surprised when I found out,” Hackett said. “I was happy, but nervous because I had to give a speech in front of the school.”
Marik shared that she doesn’t usually win and when she was called up to receive the envelope announcing she had placed she thought she was in trouble but she was happy with the results.
“When I first found out I was really surprised,” Mitchell said. “I was really proud of myself because it took a lot of effort. It was really exciting.”
Competing students had to write a 300- to 400-word essay. The essay was to be printed out and turned in attached to an entry form.
Each essay is judged based on theme knowledge and development along with clarity of ideas.
All of the Patriot’s Pen winners were awarded a prize item and money.
The top winners of Voice of Democracy and the Patriot’s Pen competition, King, Kuhns and Schafer will go onto districts and if successful they would continue to move on in the competition.