What's the biggest issue facing Waseca County in your mind and what can be done to improve it?
Doug Christopherson: Long term, the biggest issue is the growing tax base. We need more industry in order to bring our tax rate down. As commissioners, we need to control the spending in order to lower our levy increases. We also need to work with new businesses to make it attractive to move to Waseca County.
Brian Harguth: An important piece to the puzzle in this unfortunate time is the effort to keep the budget in check and keep the levy lower. The county administrator, department heads and the board of commissioners will continuously reevaluate the budget.
What issues has COVID-19 brought to light with county services?
DC: COVID-19 has brought several areas to light, but the biggest is probably that we need to improve our broadband coverage, especially with distant learning.
BH: I wouldn’t consider it an issue, but the county has learned to adapt to the current pandemic situation, the Waseca Courthouse is open, and the protections have been put in place to keep the county employees and the public safe.
What's the state of infrastructure in the county and what would you like to see done with infrastructure?
DC: I believe it is good! We have made progress these past few years and I believe our roads are as good as any county around us.
BH: We as a board are trying to do business as usual with the current circumstances, road maintenance continues and building upkeep stays a priority. Waseca County is open for business and the county has to stay on top of the infrastructure and not lag behind as it takes more effort and money to “catch-up”.
How is the county's broadband internet service and what would you like to see changed with it?
DC: It is lacking. We have just done thorough a feasibility study and have now applied for state funding to move forward with a hybrid approach to expanding service; hybrid meaning it will include a mix of fiber and wireless.
BH: The county broadband is limited at best, at this time options are being considered to enhance the broadband services to residents throughout the county.
What are some of your top priorities as a commissioner?
DC: As a commissioner my top priority always has been to control expenses and keep our tax increase to a minimum. It will always be a challenge to continue to provide basic services to our constituents without becoming burdensome with higher taxes.. I believe that should be our highest priority as commissioners.
BH: The pandemic has created a shift in priorities, some things have been put on hold because shortages have come about for construction, whether it be building or road. Maintenance and upkeep are delayed, the cost of materials has greatly increased, the list is long. Current priorities are making sure everyone stays safe and the health of the community is most concerning. The protocols and guidelines need to be adhered to in order to get through this and be able to move forward with business as usual, as we all look forward to that day. I realize things will not be exactly the same, but things will get better.