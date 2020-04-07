Recovery groups and programs are working to meet the needs of clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Steele/Waseca Drug Court, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous as well as probation and mental health meetings are changing and adapting to meet the needs of those in recovery during the time of uncertainty.
Drug court has taken steps to keep the staff and members safe.
Normally each week the group meets in-person but since COVID-19 those required to attend in-person court changed to be for phase one and phase two as well as anyone with non-compliance.
In-person court is a maximum of 10 people in the courtroom at a time with the six foot social distance in place. The staff are in the room with one drug court client in the courtroom at a time.
Before clients enter the courthouse they are given a COVID-19 screening questionnaire.
Probation departments in the Waseca County area have also reduced in-person contact with clients. Instead the departments are checking-in with clients frequently by phone or FaceTime. Staff will continue to test anyone who is a risk to public safety.
Steele/Waseca Drug Court Coordinator Nicole Grams shared that staff recently underwent training to diversify the drug testing options and many DWI clients continue to test daily on an alcohol monitor.
A resource that is no longer available is House of Hope residential and outpatient services because it closed due to COVID-19 with an unsure future in Waseca.
The staff worked to connect those clients affected by the closure with Fountain Centers outpatient in Owatonna. The programs offered there are exploring converting to tele-health to reduce risks. David Wright with Wright and Associates, LLC is a part of the drug court program and offered to increase services to help support the clients. Wright is flexible by meeting with clients in-person or via tele-health.
Grams said the pandemic has increased mental health risks such as increased anxiety of the unknown or adapting to the changes.
Staff have also been giving clients resources for virtual recovery meetings.
Moving On, a female-specific cognitive skills class, has switched over to an online group format. The Waseca support meetings at Grace’s Garage continue to host in-person recovery meetings as well.
“The clients continue to express how they need the in-person meetings to stay grounded and support one another,” Grams said.
Former drug court graduates chair the recovery meetings
Jack Kluver is a graduate of the Steele/Waseca Drug Court program and chairs a recovery meeting at Grace’s Garage.
Most AA and NA groups are not doing in-person meetings with the exception of Grace’s Garage still doing in-person meetings following the guidelines and practicing social distancing.
Those not doing in-person meetings can do Zoom group meetings. Kluver shared that NA is doing quarantine Zoom meetings for all different kinds of help.
Anyone in need can get a Zoom code from the naminnesota.org website to join a meeting.
“I mean it would definitely be harder for a newcomer,” Kluver said. “I have a little bit of clean time, but it's still nice to do meetings and feel a part of something. To keep my mind on recovery is very important.”
Those in recovery keep in contact with their sponsor and can do so over the phone along with reaching out to each other during recovery as a check-in.
“A big part of my recovery is going to different conventions and camp outs and gatherings and meetings and fun sober activities,” Kluver said. “So I mean, it's kind of different not getting together and going bowing and doing what we do as a fellowship …”