WASECA — Waseca County DFLers — or at least those who voted in the Democratic presidential primary — followed the statewide results in handing Joe Biden a decisive victory at the polls on Tuesday.
In fact, Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, fared even better percentage-wise in Waseca County — much better — than he did across the state.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Biden outdistanced closest challenger Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont, across Minnesota 38.61% of the vote to Sanders’ 29.89%.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren placed third in the state with 15.42% and former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg a distant fourth at 8.34%.
In Waseca County, however, with 1,194 votes cast in the Democratic primary and 100% of the precincts reported, Biden more than doubled the vote total of Sanders, garnering 616 votes, or 51.59%, to Sanders 282 tallies, or 23.62 %.
Bloomberg took third place in the county, though by less than a percentage point. He took 115 votes, or 9.63% to Warren’s 106 votes, or 8.88%.
Minnesota’s senior U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race on Monday and endorsed Biden, still received 52 votes in Waseca County, 4.36% of the vote. A little less than Klobuchar did across the state, where she received 5.56% of the vote, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The rest of the crowded Democratic field — at least on the ballot, where 15 names appeared, despite the fact that only four candidates remained actively in the race by the time Super Tuesday rolled around — had vote tallies in the single digits and percentage tallies of less than a percent in Waseca County.
Tulsi Gabbard, the representative from Hawaii who is still officially in the race, managed a distant sixth place showing in the county with 6 votes (0.50%), which was better than Pete Buttigieg who received 5 votes (0.42%), Michael Bennet 3 votes (0.25%) or Tom Steyer 2 votes (0.17%).
Both Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang received a single vote (0.08%), while Corey Booker, Julian Castro, John Delaney and Deval Patrick received no votes at all.
Neighboring Le Sueur County provided the most interesting, if not unusual vote totals of the election. With 1,960 votes cast in the Democratic primary — roughly 65% more voters than Waseca County — Biden received the most votes at 735 (37.5%) while the second place finisher, Amy Klobuchar, wasn’t even in the race any longer. Still, Klobuchar garnered 402 votes (20.51%). Sanders came in third with 345 (17.6%) and Bloomberg with 255 (13.01%).
In neighboring Steele County, Biden recorded an 18-percentage-point victory, garnering 1,142 votes (43.89%) to Sanders’ 671 votes (25.79%). Bloomberg took third in Steele County with 310 votes (11.91%) and Warren fourth place with 257 votes (9.98%).
The race was tighter in Rice County, where Biden received 3,212 votes (37.02%) to Sanders’ 2,853 votes (32.88%). In Rice County, Elizabeth Warren placed third with 1,484 votes (17.10%) and Michael Bloomberg fourth with 571 votes (6.58%).
In Freeborn County, Biden doubled up on Sanders, pulling 49.79% of the vote (1,315) to Sanders’ 24.84% (656). There, Bloomberg placed third, with 255 votes (9.66%) and Klobuchar, even though she had dropped out of the race the day before, placed fourth with 205 votes (7.76%). Warren was fifth in Freeborn with 143 votes (5.41%).
Similar results could be found in Mower County where Biden received 1,499 votes (45%) to Sanders’ 781 votes (23.45%), Bloomberg’s 370 (11.11%), Klobuchar’s 317 (9.52%), and Warren’s 200 (6%).
As in Waseca County, in Dodge County Biden cracked the 50-percent mark, with very similar results and the races easily going to the former vice president. In Dodge County, Biden pulled in 685 votes, or 52.53%, to Sanders’ 301 votes (23.08%). Warren placed third at 128 votes (9.82%) and Bloomberg fourth with 109 votes (8.36%).