Two weeks after hearing from constituents at the Truth in Taxation hearing, Waseca City Council adopted the 2022 levy at its Dec. 21 meeting.
The 2.5% levy increase puts the 2022 levy at $5.15 million, up from $5.03 million the previous year. It’s also a marked decrease from the preliminary 4.3% levy increase approved in September, an improvement for which Councilor Mark Christiansen thanked city staff.
Councilor Jeremy Conrath also made a point of revisiting his comments a few months prior when he said the final levy usually doesn’t end up much lower than the preliminary levy.
“I’ve got egg on my face,” he said.
The 2.5% levy increase means the median Waseca homeowner, the market value of whose home increased from $128,000 to $138,600 or by 8.11% in 2021, will see property taxes increase by 7.5%, from $933 to $1,003. For a Waseca homeowner whose home value was $138,600 and didn’t see a change in value in 2021, property taxes will go down 3.19%.
City Council voted unanimously to adopt the 2022 levy and the 2022 Economic Development Authority (EDA) levy. The council also voted to adopt with the 2022 annual city budget, with only Councilor John Mansfield opposing. Though he did not specifically explain his vote before taking it, Mansfield had been pushing for lower city taxes throughout discussions of the 2022 levy and taxes generally.
EDA resignations
City Council also accepted the resignations of Blain Nelson and Mackenzie Hoy from the EDA.
In his resignation letter to the city, Nelson said his wife’s medical problems and appointments led him to have to resign from the subcommittee, effective Dec. 9.
“I will still be a terrific, positive cheerleader for Waseca,” he added. “Your prayers are appreciated.”
In her own resignation letter, Hoy explained that she and her husband were purchasing a home outside city limits, thus making her ineligible to serve on the EDA.
“My purpose and vision has always been to bring uplifting and vibrant energy wherever I go,” Hoy said. “I have been so blessed to be able to start my practice [Vibrant Family Chiropractic] in the community that I grew up in and have such success from the get-go … I know Waseca has a lot of people advocating for a bright future.”
Accepting their resignations, Mayor Roy Srp thanked Nelson and Hoy for their service on the EDA.
“We appreciate it, as we do all boards and commissions and volunteers that serve on those, so thank you,” he said. “You’ll both be missed.”
In addition to the two openings the resignations create on the EDA, Conrath said there were openings on the board of Discover Waseca Tourism.
Application deadlines for the openings on the EDA, as well as another opening on the Heritage Preservation Commission, are Friday, Jan. 7, said Mike Anderson, assistant to the city manager. He said the city is hoping to have those positions filled by second city council meeting in January, which will take place Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Dog park donation
City Council also accepted a $1,820 donation from Furry Friends of Waseca, the fundraising organization responsible for much of the advocacy that led to the council’s unanimous July 6 vote to convert the westernmost ball field at Memorial Park into the city’s first dog park. The donation will go toward the purchasing of dog waste stations, dog waste bags and a memorial bench for the Boyce Family.
“We’re not just stopping because it’s built,” said Christiansen, who represents the Waseca Park Advisory Board to the council. “There’s many more things we want done.”