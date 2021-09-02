Fifteen aspiring entrepreneurs filed into desks in the upper level of the Waseca Art Center on Aug. 26 to begin a crash course on opening the business of their dreams. This 10-week training course on all things small business marked the official start of the education portion of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce’s New Business Challenge.
The entrepreneurial business competition aimed at stimulating economic growth in Waseca, launched by the Waseca Chamber in partnership with Lead for Minnesota, is something members of the Waseca business community have been waiting to see happen for years.
“This project had always been on my radar since I started at the Chamber three years ago,” said Ann Fitch, executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce. “My excitement got Lead for Minnesota excited, Lead for Minnesota’s excitement got the Small Business Development Center (out of Mankato) excited, so we’re all in a frenzy now.”
During the program, New Business Challenge participants learn the basics of opening a business. While much of this takes place in a classroom, participants in later weeks will also get to visit local businesses to hear tips, best practices and stories from experienced members of the business community.
“We’re very fortunate to have the business community that we do because it really is a community, and no one is hiding any secrets on how to be a better business owner,” Fitch said.
Lee Mattson, Waseca's city manager and executive director of the Economic Development Authority, echoed Fitch's sentiments.
"I think it's a great way to give all entrepreneurs tools for success," Mattson said about the New Business Challenge. "We're all winners when we can help people improve their knowledge base ... if they start businesses."
New businesses are an integral part of an economically healthy community, Mattson said, as they increase the number of business opportunities and job openings in the community by adding new stores offering new products and services to consumers.
Business ideas being pitched by participants include a bait shop, a competitive electronic gaming venue, and an all-inclusive printing business that can print on vehicles, clothing and more. Because the New Business Challenge also allows current businesses to join, Morgan’s Meat Market is another one of the participants.
“It’s not just a bunch of boutiques, which we already have a healthy stock of, and it’s not a bunch of restaurants,” Fitch said. “Everything is very different and innovative.”
At the end of the training program is a business pitch competition on Saturday, Nov. 6, which will be open to the public for community members who want to learn about the new businesses coming to Waseca as a result of the program. The winning business will receive an incentive package worth over $30,000.
Even if they don’t win the competition, Fitch said, the aim of the New Business Challenge is to encourage all participating entrepreneurs to push forward with their business plans by giving them all the tools they might need to do that. At the pitch competition, she added, investors will be present so that if any pitch resonates with them, they can invest in the business right then and there.
The Economic Development Authority, Fitch said, which is giving “a substantial amount of money toward the winner,” is interested in supporting second- and third-place winners as well.
"The EDA (Economic Development Authority) wanted to make it very clear that we were willing to help out businesses other than the winner," Mattson said.
Even outside those 15 participants, Fitch said she hopes the New Business Challenge gets others in the community thinking about opening a business.
“It’s a very big decision to open a business, and it’s a scary decision,” Fitch said.
Beyond this year, Fitch said that she would love to offer some other type of entrepreneurial crash course for community members interested in opening a business. One form this could take, she said, is an educational resource offered every other year for locals who were not able to join the New Business Challenge.
“The education these folks are getting right now is so, so valuable, and I don’t want to see that stop,” she said. “I don’t want to stop pushing for new entrepreneurs to come forward and realize their dreams.”