Meat lovers in Waseca County may notice some changes at their favorite butcher shops.
Lau’s Meat Market has been remodeled and sold to Dean Morgan. The shop reopened under Morgan as Morgan’s Meat Market Monday, Aug. 2, months after Morgan sold his shop of the same name in New Richland to Dan Lewer and Chris Olson, who opened it under the name Neighbor’s Meats in May.
In the new Morgan’s Meat Market, in Waseca, Morgan has kept all of Lau’s old recipes — and brought along his own. Morgan said he is excited to offer a greater variety of goods than he had in New Richland.
After weeks of remodeling, Morgan is also glad to have achieved a “completely different look” for the shop, with new glass cases, expanded fsections for rozen and homemade goods, and a new ceiling and flooring. He said he’s looking forward to seeing Lau’s former customers’ reactions to the new “wide-open look.”
When Lewer and Olson approached Morgan about buying his meat shop in New Richland, Morgan had been running it for 18 years. Surprised by the offer, Morgan and his wife took some time to think about it — he’d been cutting meat for 37 years. He figured he’d retire out of that shop.
“New Richland treated us very well. It was a good community,” Morgan said. “It was a tough decision on our end.”
Ultimately, he said, given how rarely he’d gotten offers to buy his small business, he felt that it was the right decision to sell it. What followed was a very brief retirement.
“The first two weeks after we sold my shop were two of the hardest weeks I had in a long time,” Morgan said. “You kind of get used to a certain pace in life, and all of a sudden … I just couldn’t, didn’t want to slow down like that. Not just yet.”
New owners at both locations, Morgan said, have come full circle in regard to their shops. Lewer, one of the new owners at the New Richland building renamed Neighbor’s Meats, is the nephew and grandson of the operation’s original owners, Keith and Gerald Hullopeter, who opened it in the 1960s. With his business partner, Olson, Lewer decided the family business would be a great way to extend their farm-to-table operation.
For Morgan’s part, the new shop in Waseca is located in the same building where he used to work, starting back in 1986 for the meat market’s founder, Bob Lau.
Plus, as a Waseca Junior/High School graduate, Morgan was satisfied to return to his hometown.
The handoff is also good for both parties, Morgan said, because the shop in New Richland is more suited to butchering, while the shop in Waseca is better suited for retail. For Lewer and Olson, who raise cattle and are looking to expand their farm-to-table business, this works well.
As Morgan gets older, he said, that handoff also makes sense for him.
“It’s actually a lot easier on my body,” Morgan said. “Retail is what I enjoy the most.”
Only months after thinking he was going to retire, Morgan is already thinking about another expansion of his business, after the extensive remodeling and grand opening have come and gone.
“We’re not gonna sit still. We’re gonna keep expanding as much as we can,” he said.
“I wasn’t ready to retire … I’m still too young for that, even though my body tells me differently.”
About the move from New Richland to Waseca, Morgan said he is thrilled by the opportunity that being in a larger community will give him.
“We just see so much potential for the shop to grow,” he said.
Morgan’s wife and kids, two boys and a girl, are also excited about the shop’s future. They plan on helping out at the store part-time.
Morgan said that he just hopes that, offered a greater selection than ever, old Lau’s and Morgan’s customers alike can be excited too.
“I think whoever comes in should find whatever they’re looking for,” he said. “We should be able to satisfy everybody’s taste buds.”