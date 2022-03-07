A Rochester man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly wrote three checks to a Waseca business from a bank account that doesn’t exist.
Brandon Jay Scinto, 37, was charged by summons last month in Waseca County District Court with one count of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks. The charge stems from an incident that took place in September.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were notified Oct. 5 of a report of counterfeit checks received at Napa Auto Parts. Staff reportedly said three checks received from Scinto came back as “refer to maker” and appeared to have the check numbers altered. Two of the checks allegedly had the same check number.
Court documents show the checks were written for the amounts of $816, $35 and $26. A check for $464 from Scinto was allegedly received at the Napa in Kasson, as well, showing the same check number as one of the checks received in Waseca.
Police reportedly connected with Metropolitan Commercial Bank about an administrative subpoena service to obtain the account records, and were directed to “CashPass,” an affiliate of the bank. On Oct. 19, police received the subpoenaed information that showed the account was not valid and does not exist, according to court records.
Scinto has a sordid criminal history, including two 2019 felony convictions for check forgery in Goodhue County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 15.