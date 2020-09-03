Two Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in a crash during a high speed chase on Aug. 26.
Deputies clocked a suspect traveling well over 100 miles per hour in Waseca County, which prompted a pursuit by the sheriff's department, according to Sheriff Brad Milbrath.
This pursuit continued onto a gravel road with the chase soon called off due to the dangerous conditions of driving fast on gravel and the suspect had been identified.
After deputies called off the chase, two deputies in separate patrol cars, collided because the road was covered in dust impairing their vision.
Neither of the deputies sustained major injuries in the crash. Both deputies were transported by patrol car to Mayo Health Systems-Waseca and treated for minor injuries.
The two patrol cars have been out of commission since the crash and are awaiting appraisal by the Waseca County Sheriff’s Department's insurance company to find out if the estimated damages.
In the following days after the crash a company removed the equipment out of the two squads involved in the crash.
The crash has put the Sheriff’s Department down two patrol cars in the fleet with the new ones delayed on delivery. The Ford plant was shut down due to COVID-19, causing the delay and Sheriff Milbrath is hopeful the squads will arrive soon.
This investigation is still active and the suspect has not been apprehended as of Sept. 2.