From all appearances, Brock Groh is a normal kid who recently celebrated his 8th birthday.
But the Janesville boy also recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of a bone marrow transplant for the rare genetic disease called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD, that he has lived with since birth.
Brock is doing “awesome” and is leading a pretty typical life for an 8-year-old these days, his mom Cassie Groh said.
ALD runs in Cassie’s family and she’s had family members die from it. Brock’s dad, Dan Groh, and Cassie were devastated when a lesion was found on Brock’s brain two years ago, indicating that he had developed cerebral ALD that can result in death. Seeing him now brings tears to her eyes.
“We’re just so grateful every day. When he just does simple things like playing soccer, sometimes it just hits you because there’s a chance that that might not have happened,” she said.
Stopping its progression
With ALD, it’s imperative that it’s caught early in a child’s life.
Newborn babies in Minnesota are tested for ALD, but it’s a new addition to newborn screenings. ALD is part of newborn screenings in about half the states and was added in Minnesota about four years ago.
ALD occurs in about one in 17,000 people and it’s on the more common end of a rare disease, but it’s still a rare disease, said Dr. Troy Lund, a pediatric blood and marrow transplant physician with the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview in the Twin Cities.
ALD is “a complicated disease” that more severely affects boys because it’s caused by a genetic mutation found on the X chromosome, Lund said.
People with ALD have a problem processing very long-chain fatty acids that are made by the body and build up in the bloodstream over a lifetime, he said. Some children with ALD are asymptomatic, but there’s a larger possibility that it causes problems with the adrenal gland where it deteriorates between ages 4 and 10.
The person becomes cortisol deficient and has problems with blood sugar, blood pressure, salt balance and seizures. Boys with ALD have an 85% chance that they’ll need hydrocortisone for the rest of their lives, he said.
For reasons still unknown after decades of research, some boys develop cerebral ALD. The brain becomes inflamed and the myelin sheath in the brain deteriorates. Once it starts, it doesn’t stop progressing and can lead to death in the first decade of a boy’s life. Cerebral ALD occurs in about 30-40% of children with ALD, he said.
A bone marrow transplant is the only way to stop that process, but after decades of research it’s still not known why, he said. If it’s caught early, the boy can lead a normal life. That happened with Brock: It was caught early, he underwent a successful transplant and he’ll go on to lead a healthy life, said Lund. If not caught early, it progresses to a vegetative state or death.
It’s all “pretty scary” and that’s why diagnosing it earlier is better, he said.
Parents with a child with ALD are “under a great deal of stress and duress,” he said. Once a boy is screened as positive for ALD, he begins to be monitored for his entire life. An MRI of the brain every six month begins at age 2 to catch cerebral ALD early. At age 12, the chances for cerebral ALD decrease and the child begins annual MRIs for the rest of the person’s life.
“Catching it late leads to devastating outcomes and often not survivable, even with bone marrow transplant,” he said.
The transplant
Cassie and Dan knew Brock needed to be tested for ALD as a newborn because of the family history. Cassie pointed out that many people don’t know ALD runs in their family and it may not be included in the newborn screening in their state.
“The symptoms appear and it’s too late sometimes for any sort of treatment so we were very fortunate,” Cassie said.
Fortunately, the University of Minnesota is world-renowned for its expertise on ALD.
Ever since he was diagnosed as a newborn, Brock’s condition has been monitored. Brock had MRIs done annually until he was 3, then it changed to an MRI every six months.
A lesion was found on Brock’s brain during an MRI in December 2018. The lesion was small and Cassie said they hadn’t noticed any symptoms that would indicate its existence. But the lesion meant he had developed cerebral ALD and the bone marrow transplant was the only option to halt its progression.
Once the lesion was found, things moved quickly. Brock began the bone marrow transplant process with Lund the following month.
Brock entered the Twin Cities hospital to begin receiving high doses of chemotherapy for 10 days to wipe out his marrow prior to the transplant. He lost his hair and became really sick, Cassie said. In total, Brock was in-patient at the hospital for 30 days and then they lived at the Ronald McDonald House in the Twin Cities for three months after the transplant so he could be monitored.
It was a devastating process, Cassie said. Both Cassie and Dan had understanding employers who let them be with Brock through every step of the process. Their families live in the Janesville area and they stepped up to help with tasks like laundry. The hospital was only a little more than an hour’s drive away for family members who wanted to visit.
“Our support network was great, but it took a toll on our extended family too. It was hard to see,” Cassie said. “We’re a close family so not being able to see him all the time or hug him was hard for them.”
Brocks’ immune system was completely wiped out during the process so any infection was “very scary,” she said.
Since his transplant, Brock has annual “transplant survivor” appointments and he’s still monitored for adrenal deficiency via lab tests every six months, Cassie said.
In the past year, they didn’t know how COVID-19 would affect Brock if he caught the virus.
“We did go into lockdown mode when this started,” Cassie said.
Brock began attending elementary school in person in the fall and his school has had restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. In that way, Brock has been able to lead a normal life like his classmates, she said. But they’re still mindful and have limited his contact with people other than those at school.
There’s concern about children with ALD in the COVID pandemic, Lund said. Boys with ALD don’t do well with illness because it puts stress on the body. Lund said they often increase the boy’s dose of hydrocortisone to three times the amount to be able to handle the stress.
“I’ve had a number of patients this year get COVID and have to be stress-dosed in this manner. Fortunately they’ve all done well and recovered,” he said.
Finding answers to the unknowns
Cassie and Dan are grateful for the expertise they found at the University of Minnesota, but their experience with Brock’s illness made them realize there’s a lack of funding for ALD research.
There’s not a lot of government funding dedicated to ALD and research is funded almost entirely by private donations, Lund said. Research is going in several directions, he said. A clinical trial is looking at gene therapy and Lund’s lab is trying to figure out how to treat ALD without a transplant.
“And fundamentally, we’re just trying to learn about the disease itself because there’s still some big questions that we just don’t know,” Lund said.
The Grohs, along with three other Minnesota families, created the nonprofit X Out ALD in June last year.
They decided to hold a virtual 5K run/walk with the goal of raising $10,000. But it went viral with families across the United States who have loved ones with ALD and they ended up raising $128,000. They’ve also been able to donate another $5,000 at the beginning of 2021. Those donations go straight to Lund’s lab research on ALD, Cassie said.
Knowing there isn’t a cure and seeing what other families are going through motivates them to continue raising awareness and research funding, Cassie said. They’ll host a virtual 5K again in September for the U of M’s research.
“We’re hoping that we get more people to sign up and raise awareness and hopefully one step closer to a cure,” she said.