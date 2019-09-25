WASECA — After 77 years of business and multiple owners the Pheasant Cafe is for sale again.
Mark and Dean Worke, brothers, have been the backbone of the local cafe for 46 years, but they are ready for the next chapter.
“I’m closer to 70 than I am to 60, so it's time to do something else,” Mark said. “I’ve been doing the same thing...I have to do something I don't know what that would be. I may take a break. I would hate to make a plan unless something really fabulous came up and that would be really fun…I always hate to say absolutely no to something because that might be what you're doing...”
Selling the business
Since putting the Pheasant Cafe for sale Mark said there have been a few inquiries on it, though they have no closing date for the restaurant and will continue to run it as they have for many years until they sell.
Mark continued to say that if the restaurant did sell he would show the new owner how things work if they are to keep the Pheasant Cafe.
“Waseca’s a good town. The people that are here are top notch,” Mark said. “ I mean I could never have lived without them and they have always been the best.”
Dean shared that they have had lots of questions from customers about the sale and people concerned of what is happening.
“I would really like to take some time and sit back and enjoy,” Dean said. “Look back at what we've done a lot of retrofitting and looking to the past and I just want to let the world slow down here.”
Purchasing the Pheasant Cafe
Mark and Dean are from Minnesota Lake, Minnesota originally.
Mark bought the business in 1973 after his father, a Realtor in Waseca, called to tell him about the opportunity. Mark was managing a Shakey’s Pizza shop in Mankato at the time and a few months later he purchased the business. Dean helped part-time before joining the business full-time in 1978. Since then the brothers have been working side-by-side.
“It just kind of happened that way,” Mark said of how he got to own the business. “I always tell people wherever you go to school or whatever you do, don’t plan on this is where you’re going to end up, because you don’t know where you’re going to end up.”
Mark continued to say that they have always been close because they are only a year apart and so working together has worked well with few confrontations. He said it works because they each have their own portion of the business they handle.
The restaurant was originally started by a Waseca resident Joe Wallschlaeger, who before owned the Pheasant Club on the north shore of Clear Lake. When he opened the Pheasant Cafe there were six booths, seven stools at the counter and tables.
Wallschlaeger sold the restaurant, which was then sold to two employees, from whom Mark purchased the business.
The Pheasant Cafe has stayed similar to the original concept throughout the years, but Mark and Dean have put work into the restaurant.
When Mark first bought the restaurant he said there was an old-fashioned soda fountain behind the counter. To use it there was syrup flavor put in a cup along with soda water mixed together to create the soda. Mark commented that it was in rough shape and so they replaced it with the current Pepsi machine that is in the Pheasant Cafe.
On the menu is a slogan that they came up with and kept for a few cycles, “From the depression to the recession.”
Awards
Over the years they have achieved numerous awards for the hard work and dedication to the community.
The Pheasant Cafe earned the Golden Butterknife award in 1989 for serving real dairy and another award Pork Produces Partner in Excellence. Mark received the Distinguished Service award for his dedication to his service and to the community along with the Top Outstanding Young Minnesotans in 1986. Dean earned his Top Outstanding Young Minnesotans award in 1988.
These are only some of the awards that the brothers have received.
Dedication
The brothers are at the Pheasant Cafe six days a week on a normal week serving breakfast and lunch. In 1982 they added catering to the business when a good customer asked them to do it. Mark said at one time they were doing about 30 to 40 weddings a year and even as many as three in one night. They have in recent years slowed down the amount of catering they do.
“In order to connect with a business that you do, a restaurant, you have to love it,” Mark said. “...We do have our home life, but overall you’re going to be here six days a week and you’re really going to have to like it otherwise don’t do it all.”
Deb Nygaard has been working at the Pheasant Cafe for the last three years.
“I wouldn't be here if I didn't enjoy it,” Nygaard said. “I like being busy and if you like being busy you want to be here at the lunches and breakfast and I like meeting people from different places. It’s always nice to have people here.”
A place to gather
The restaurant is more than just a place to eat and drink coffee, it is a place for gatherings of old friends and new friends that is filled with memories.
When walking into the restaurant one of the first things that visitors will see is an old motor. This is something that Mark bought and decided was a good location to display it also provides for a good conversation starter.
On the walls are items that the brothers brought in or patrons have asked to display.
The very first dollar earned can be seen hanging behind the cash register. The first dollar taken in was on January 18, 1974 from Steve Prescher.
Dean shared a story of a patron who went on a fishing trip in Canada with his grandkids years ago and caught two large fish that he could not display at home. With this dilemma he asked the brothers if they would display the fish and they have been hanging on the wall ever since.
Another memory on display is Mark and Dean's fathers’ shaving kit that he used. They didn’t want to throw it out and thought it was the perfect place to showcase it.
Customers made wooden wagons that they asked the brothers to display at the Pheasant Cafe just to purely display them. Other customers have dropped off a gun to hang on the wall, a saw to display and even a picture of the first train a patron had conducted.
Throughout the years this collection has grown along with the stories of visitors.
“Honestly what I think will really register and that we’re moving on is when Mark and I actually have to start at the front and take our stuff out of here,” Dean said. “And I think that will be the more interesting thing for me.”