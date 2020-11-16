The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district has moved seventh through 12th grades to distance learning due to a staff shortage caused by quarantines.
The district announced it on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 15 due to another positive COVID-19 case in the school and several staff in quarantine due to community exposures.
Pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will continue to attend in-person every day. The available substitutes and other district staff will be used to keep elementary students in-person, according to the announcement.
“I do know students learn best in-person and in order to provide a safe and healthy environment, we need to make sure we have adequate staff to keep the structure,” JWP Superintendent Kurt Stumpf said. “It became apparent over the weekend that we were not going to have adequate staff due to quarantine.”
Grades seven through 12 will return to hybrid learning on Dec. 7 at the earliest.
While in distance learning, students are required to complete the attendance requirement set by teachers that will be posted before each class period.
Some specialized educational programs are not available in the distance learning model, such as welding or students who need Individual Educational Programs services. Those in-person specialized programs will not be provided until Nov. 30. The announcement states that these programs will be offered on a limited basis and JWP will prioritize providing in-person learning to these students in need. The school will communicate with eligible families who may receive in-person services during distance learning.
Students learning at home can also receive free breakfast and lunch from the school. Students can pick up their meals at the school or have meals delivered.
All students needing meals at home need to sign-up for the meals by Monday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in order to get meals distributed on Nov. 16. Students in grades seven through 12 who previously signed up for meals do not need to sign up again and they will automatically receive meals for all five days during the Nov. 16 distribution. Meals will be distributed Monday, Nov. 16 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at JWP, 4:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Waldorf Community Center and 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pemberton Community Center, according to the announcement. For more information or questions, contact Food Service Director Sara Meihak at smeihak@isd2835.org or 507-231-7720.