Waseca sometimes hits hard times, but when it comes to taking care of their own — by hook or by crook — it finds a way to help out.
This is especially the case when Christmas is on the line.
“It’s that time of the year that the community all rallies together,” said Denise Tipton, executive director of Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center.
The Neighborhood Service Center, a nonprofit that offers resources to area residents in the form of a thrift store, a food shelf and various programs for low-income families and students, received big donations on Dec. 15 — just in time for Christmas. These included $4,000 from the Mayo Clinic Health System, $5,000 from the local VFW and $34,700 from the annual Christmas auction of the Boxcar Bar and Grill.
Proceeds from the Boxcar auction, which it holds each year, will go toward the Neighborhood Service Center’s Santa Anonymous program, which fulfills the Christmas wishes of the children of low-income families in Waseca County. This year was Boxcar’s biggest annual auction haul yet in 23 years, after not being able to hold it the previous year due to COVID-19.
“Hundreds of kids will get Christmas presents … kids that would not get Christmas,” said Todd Schmidt, owner of the Boxcar Bar and Grill.
A happy ending to a long year
The donations came at the end of a difficult year for the Neighborhood Service Center.
In the midst of an increased need locally for food and services from the Neighborhood Service Center, due in part to the economic and health consequences of the pandemic, an electrical fire on Aug. 2 shuttered the building which houses its thrift store and headquarters. While nobody was injured and the building was salvaged, it forced a closure that lasted two months, a timeline Tipton said was remarkably short due to the diligence of her staff in getting it up and running again to serve the community.
“We were scrambling,” Tipton said of those months the building was shuttered. “Then the holidays hit and we were going to rally together, and the community just stepped up.”
Tipton said she’s been “humbled” by local organizations’ and residents’ generosity and kindness in her first year at the helm of the organization.
“I’m pretty excited to be here,” she said.
The donations also came during as the Neighborhood Service Center is in the midst of an expensive transition trying to get their food shelf under the same roof as their headquarters and thrift shore. While the food shelf used to operate out of the old Eagles building across from Ace Hardware, the building was recently sold, and the food shelf has since been renting space from St. John’s Church.
By having more control over all its property under a single roof, Tipton said she hopes the Neighborhood Service Center can avoid events out of its control in the future.
“We can’t take that risk of having to shut down,” she said. “Lots and lots of people in the community utilize our food shelf and we would not want one person to go without food.”