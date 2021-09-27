A Madison Lake woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing from her employer, Boss Supply in Janesville.
Jennifer Rebecca Sohn, 40, was charged Monday in Waseca County District Court with four counts of theft by swindle and two counts of check forgery, all felonies. The charges came after the owners of Boss Supply accused Sohn of stealing $39,000 from the company in the time frame of August 2019 to March 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, the owners of Boss Supply and one of their bookkeepers alerted Janesville police of a suspected check forgery incident from the company bank account. One of the owners reportedly said Sohn was hired in July 2019 as a part-time bookkeeper who handled payroll, paid company bills and had access to the company bank account, checkbook and debit card.
He told police that in March 2020, it was discovered that Sohn had allegedly made 13 unauthorized purchases through Amazon and PayPal for women's apparel, shoes, sporting goods and other personal items totaling $6,600. The owner reportedly said that when confronted Sohn agreed to pay back the amount owed and when she did they kept her on as an employee. The other bookkeeper said the it is believed Sohn made a total of 53 unauthorized purchases, according to the report.
The bookkeeper also told police that while going through the company's records, she found 12 checks Sohn allegedly wrote to herself and forged one of the owner's signatures. She allegedly found an additional four payroll checks where Sohn was overpaid and more than 900 hours of paid time that was never worked.
Police matched the alleged forged checks with signature samples of the owners and reported they do not match, according to court documents.
On April 27 of this year, police interviewed Sohn who allegedly said there "were a lot of different agreements" with Boss Supply. Sohn reportedly told police that she did not think she could legally sign her name on her own paychecks, that she worked the extra hours from home for one of the owners and asked for time to look through her communications with the owners and come back for a second interview. Court records show she rescheduled the second interview multiple times.
On May 17, one of the owners told police that Sohn allegedly showed up at his home and gave him a $15,000 check and said she would pay more if it was owed. The owner said Sohn allegedly claim she did not know how much she owed and did not realize to "got so out of hand."
On June 8, Sohn sent the police an email stating she had spoken with two attorneys and would not be coming in for an additional interview, according to the report.
On June 9, one of the owners contact police and said they had allegedly found additional receipts for repairs and purchases that were not entered into the books, along with some false credits given to customers which did not exist, according to the complaint. Another owner shared a text message with police that he received from Sohn that stated in part "I am praying, pleading and desperate to make this up to you as best I possibly can" and "I can give you guys another $43k using all of my credit cards today."
Based on the investigation, court records show that Sohn was involved in theft of funds in the following amounts:
• Thirteen unauthorized checks Sohn allegedly forged and deposited into her bank account totaling $16,260.
• Payroll hours claimed by Sohn that she allegedly did not work totaling $15,158.
• Four payroll checks made out for an amount above what she actually earned totaling $1,130.
• Multiple unauthorized transactions for personal merchandise using company funds totaling $6,600.
According to the police report, the police suspect that there are additional amounts stolen by Sohn and additional fraud that has not yet been determined or is unable to be determined. The total amount stolen by Sohn that is known at this time is $39,149.
Sohn's first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.