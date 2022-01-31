Everyone enjoys revisiting their favorite classic fairytale, but especially when it comes with a twist.
The Waseca High School drama department presented “Rapunzel Uncut!” last month. The one act play tells the real story of Rapunzel. There’s a witch, a prince, and of course, Rapunzel. The main point of the play is to show that not all is as it seems — there are always different perspectives. In this case, dueling narrators.
“Also just to make people laugh,” said Director Anna Pollock.
Pollock shared her role as a first time director. For the first week, Pollock wanted to make sure the cast got a long on and off the stage, building chemistry. The first week was also when the cast did their table reading. Another task was set design, which she had help from her father, who also controlled the lighting and sound booth, and Grace Lapides, who helped with painting the set. Pollock had to figure out costumes as well, making sure they fit with the time period of the play.
“The biggest role would be to encourage,” Pollock said. “Making sure that the cast feels good with their roles and being on stage.”
The biggest challenge Pollock faced was time — she and the cast had a total of five weeks to put everything together.
“Finding resources in five weeks is challenging,” she stated. “We’re always looking for contractors who are willing to help build sets.”
Lapides, who helped paint the set, has been doing plays since the sixth grade.
“I was excited to have a new director this year,” she said.
Lapides auditioned for three different parts: Narrator One, Witch, and Rapunzel. She got the role of Rapunzel.
When getting into character, Lapides said she looks in mirrors for half an hour.
Joshua Harrison, whose role is Narrator One, has been apart of the theater department for three years. To get into his character, Harrison said that he internalizes anger.
Lucas Vasquez plays the role of Narrator Two. This is his second year performing and his third or fourth show.
“My character is borderline aggressive,” Vasquez said about getting into character. “He just wants to be understood. I try to amplify those feelings.”
Lapides, Harrison, and Vasquez all agree their favorite reason to perform is getting reactions out of the audiences and making people laugh.
“We get to see all of our work in a new perspective,” Harrison said.
On Jan. 29, the Waseca High School drama department attended subsections in Medford.
“It’s a day of performances,” Pollock said. “It’s a great chance for us to see other one-act performances as well.”
The cast was excited to go to sub-sectionals. Lapides hasn’t been since her freshman year, and said it’s a fun atmosphere.
For Vasquez, this was his first time going.
Although the Waseca High School Drama Club won’t be advancing to sections, the group placed third out of the six schools that performed.