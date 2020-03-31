Mary Sue Hagerty has been a friendly face at McDonald’s for the past 28 years.
She's a Waseca native who was hired through Jobs Plus to work in the lobby of the restaurant.
At McDonald’s she spends her days maintaining the lobby for guests by sweeping, moping, filling condiments, napkins and straws as well as assisting customers.
“She's great” McDonald’s manager Brandi Hill “ I mean she does really great cleaning the lobby and helping out the customers occasionally. She does really well at her job. She's always smiley. She's really a sweetheart. She's good at keeping busy and does a good job, I don't have to worry about lobby when she's here.”
At work Hagerty’s favorite thing to do is interact with the customers. With her schedule remaining the same each week she gets to see a lot of the same people daily and weekly.
“I like getting everything done,” Hagerty said of her job.
In her 28 years with the restaurant she has seen three different buildings in town. The most recent update was done last spring in 2019. This update was to modernize the look and the technology in the building. Touch screen stations were added to the lobby area for customers to use as well as the lobby being an open concept.
Hagerty spoke of liking the update and the openness of the lobby. The openness helps her to see what tables are dirty and to keep customers from vandalizing the lobby.
Her days are also filled with volunteering at the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center.
When she volunteers at the Neighborhood Service Center she hangs clothes up, puts toys away and looks for empty hangers. These are a few of what she does to help out.
“I love volunteering there,” Hagerty said.
Outside of work and volunteering Hagerty enjoys watching plays and participating in plays.
She has been in four productions so far with the Aktion Club Theater in Mankato. The next play she will be in is called, “Turning Toward Each Other”.
Her favorite part of being in a play is having a speaking part.
Aktion Club Theater serves 18 counties in southwest Minnesota. According to the Facebook page, the club is committed to a brighter, more inclusive future for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Going to the movies with friends is another way she spends her free time.
Hagerty enjoys spending time with her mom as well and they frequently travel together.
Their most recent trip was to Arizona where they were able to take tours of different cities. They have been to many places together but her two favorite places are California and New York, which they have plans to go back to New York in the fall.
When Hagerty and her mom aren’t traveling they shop together and go to jazzercise in Waseca.