Coding is becoming an increasingly important part of modern life. For many, though, the practice can still be pretty intimidating. Sphero Maze Mayhem is the Waseca Public Library’s attempt to change that.
“I’m just hoping that they have fun and have something they can take away from this event, realizing coding isn’t as scary as it sounds,” said Afton Finley, organizer of the event.
Sphero Maze Mayhem, which took place Dec. 28, consisted of a maze made of blue painters tape in a back office of the library. The robots used, called Sphero robots — the SPRK+, to be exact — are meant to be driven from one opening of the maze and out the other. Controlled through an app on iPads provided by the library, the maze can be tackled manually by calibrating the spherical robot’s sense of direction by facing the light shining out of it in the direction of the user. The robot can then be steered and rolled through the maze.
The other way to control the robot — and the purpose of the event — is through code. By placing the spherical robot on the ground at the beginning of the maze, the coder is meant to input sequential data to make the robot move: for example, forward at a given speed for 1.7 seconds, before turning 90 degrees counterclockwise and moving forward at a slightly faster speed for 2.1 seconds.
Then it will turn 20 degrees clockwise, and so forth. The correct input sequence will get the robot from one end to the other.
A ‘part of everyday life’
According to Finley, the practice involves a lot of trial and error. It should also feel familiar — the kind of thinking to which most people are already accustomed.
“Coding is part of everyday life, even though we don’t really realize it,” she said. “Even though you’re not sitting at a computer figuring out the code, when you’re planning on going to the grocery store, what route are you taking? That’s part of computational thinking, which is part of coding.”
Leah Scheffert, a freshman at Waseca Junior/Senior High School, was the only visitor last week. She visited the event because she has an interest in coding, spurred in part by her father’s job involving coding. She’d also attended the event before, though she said the last time she attended the maze was much simpler.
Finley, who had not organized a Sphero coding event since summer 2019, attributed the participation of only a single person to other potential visitors being on vacation for winter break. Scheffert herself said many of her friends were on vacation.
However, the small group size meant Scheffert could focus more single-mindedly on making her Sphero’s rolling robot move through a maze made difficult by narrow passageways, sharp turns and an uneven carpet surface liable to throw the robot off its path.
Precision and patience
After about half an hour — the time Scheffert said it usually took her to code the robot to roll perfectly all the way to the end — she could get her robot through a couple long, narrow columns and past some odd turns, but there was one move neither she nor Finley couldn’t seem to accomplish. This was a series of turns back and forth between 10 and 90 degrees that led to an almost curved passage through to the other side. Eventually, Scheffert moved the tape to widen one particularly vexing opening.
Though there was much buzzing from the robots and words of frustration and triumph from Finley and Scheffert, most of the event took place in silence as the two of them made minor adjustments to code to get the last step of the sequence just right. Once this step was finished, the next move, controlled by a new line of code, could be worked on to get the Sphero that much closer to the end.
“If you don’t start it in the same exact spot every time, it can be a little off,” Finley said, explaining the difficulty in getting the robot to use the code’s exact instructions to get through the maze just right without hitting the walls. “Now I have to figure out a different speed and a different [duration for the robot to move].”
Ultimately, though, she said, the key to finally getting it in the end is patience.
“I feel like some of the things we’re doing here are life skills,” she went on. “Breaking things down into smaller parts, being patient when things aren’t working the way you think they would, and even that reward feeling when you finally get it finished.”