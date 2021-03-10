Needed repairs at the East Annex building prompted the sale of 5,000 square feet of the building from the Waseca Area Senior Center to Waseca County for $113,641 last week.
Discussions between the two entities about the building began last summer, according to County Administrator Michael Johnson. A shared wall with a door separate the county and senior center’s spaces.
The county board approved the purchase agreement at its meeting last week. The senior center will remain in its current space.
The 5,000-square-foot office space that was the subject of the purchase agreement currently houses the Waseca County Soil and Water Conservation District, University of Minnesota Extension and 4-H. The discussions began last year when the county was considering ways to bring the 4-H and Extension offices into a county building. They were located at the fairgrounds at the time and Johnson said they wanted to bring those offices into a county building to be more efficient as a “one-stop shop” for residents. The Waseca SWCD also has a lot of overlap with the county’s Planning and Zoning Department, which is located at the East Annex and it made sense to locate them in the same building, he said.
“We wanted to find an existing space where we didn’t recreate the wheel,” Johnson said.
Concurrently, the roof and HVAC system at the East Annex building needed repairs. The roof hasn’t been replaced since the building was constructed. It had been patched for 20 years and was pulling away from the building sides, Johnson said. It had reached a point where the cost of maintaining the roof exceeded the replacement of it, Johnson said. The HVAC system was also obsolete and it made sense to replace both at the same time, he said.
The senior center owned 60% of the roof, but it has been in a tight spot financially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because its activities have been limited, Johnson said. It wasn’t in a position to be able to fund the $300,000 roof and HVAC replacement project, but the county has funds set aside to cover the cost of the project, he said.
The purchase of the space allows the county to entirely take on the replacement project while expanding its infrastructure in a way that creates more efficiency for the county, Johnson said. Now that the county owns the space, the plan is to create an interior connection between the Planning and Zoning Department and the Extension, 4-H and SWCD offices.