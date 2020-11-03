Waseca’s county commissioners ran unopposed in their re-election bids Tuesday to retain their seats.
Chair Doug Christopherson garnered 1,826 votes for District 1 and Brian Harguth drew 1,923 votes for District 2. Christopherson and Harguth both joined the board in 2016. Christopherson then defeated long-time incumbent Jim Peterson, who held his seat since 1997, in the 2016 election while Harguth filled Mike Hintz’s seat after Hintz did not seek re-election following two terms.
Christopherson pointed to growing the tax base as the biggest issue the county faces leading up to the election. Christopherson also campaigned on keeping taxes low for residents.
Harguth stressed the importance of keeping up with maintenance items so it doesn’t cost the county more in the future. Harguth also wants to keep taxes low for residents.