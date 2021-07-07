When Jeanne Sexton brought up the idea of a dog park at her first board meeting with Waseca’s Park Advisory Board in December 2017, she probably didn’t envision it would be more than three and a half years before City Council would approve.
But that is exactly what happened. On Tuesday, July 6, the council voted unanimously to convert the westernmost ball field at Memorial Park — between Kiesler’s Campground and Barney’s Drive-In — into a dog park, the city’s first.
Although construction is not slated to begin until at least Aug. 9, to allow scheduled use of the existing ball field, the city aims to have fencing and concrete completed this fall. No target date for opening has yet been set, though Sexton envisions dogs gallivanting around the finished park by spring 2022.
The vote signified the council’s awarding Sun-Up Construction a $56,418 contract to complete the work, although it also approved the spending additional money if needed. Costs associated with the fencing will be funded mostly with park dedication fees, money developers pay the city in lieu of setting aside land for parks.
City staff said costs may increase due to debris in the soil from demolished buildings destroyed by a tornado more than 50 years ago. City Manager Lee Mattson emphasized the difficulty in setting a cap on funding for the project, as contingencies resulting from complications in soil conditions, as well as their associated costs, can be difficult to predict.
Mayor Roy Srp thanked the Park Advisory Board for all the work they’ve done over the years to make the dog park come to fruition.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of tears, a lot of frustration, maybe a touch of anger from time to time, but nothing that’s being paid attention to now,” Srp said. “That’s how a city is supposed to work, and that’s how staff and council are supposed to respond.”
“It’s a good day for dogs, a good day for dog owners,” he added.
Sexton, a Park Advisory Board member who spearheaded the effort to deliver Waseca a dog park, listed off the various parks the board looked into for a dog park, including Oak, Clear Lake, Northwest, and Sportsman parks. Every location fell through for reasons related to size, restrictions by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and more.
The process also involved ample research into things like amenities — water features, benches, garbage cans, tunnels, a tennis ball station — that had to be ironed out before the board brought their dog park proposal to City Council.
“The process is you make your plan, and make sure before you go to City Council, you do your homework,” Sexton explained, noting that the council then often needs time to conduct work sessions to hammer out details regarding scheduling, financing, contingency plans and more.
Sexton also worked to build momentum for the project by recruiting the community to help advocate for the dog park, even setting up a Facebook page, Furry Friends of Waseca, which takes donations and has circulated petitions promoting a dog park.
As a military wife, Sexton had traveled the country and been inspired by other dog parks, and was determined to bring something like the ones she had seen to Waseca.
When the moment arrived, though, Sexton insisted she was shocked at the council’s unanimous vote to approve funding, especially given the uncertainty regarding soil conditions and associated costs.
“It’s a wonderful milestone and something the community is looking forward to,” Sexton said. “The process worked.”